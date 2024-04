2024 PFL 3 video: Brendan Loughnane TKOs Pedro Carvalho; stoppage sparks controversy

Brendan Loughnane earned six points in a victory Saturday in Chicago. The win didn’t come without some controversy.

In the 2024 PFL 3 co-main event, Loughnane (28-5) defeated Pedro Carvalho (13-9) with punches at 1:26 of Round 1. The stoppage by referee Kevin MacDonald was controversial in the eyes of many viewers.

Loughnane stunned Carvalho in one of the opening exchanges. Carvalho spent most of the short, 86-second fight trying to weather the storm. When he fell on his back, Loughnane threatened punches from a standing position. After Loughnane landed several punches, Carvalho dove for a foot as Loughnane hit him again.

MacDonald dove in and waved off the fight, much to the protest of Carvalho and fans at Wintrust Arena. Regardless, the result held and Loughnane now finds himself atop the featherweight leaderboards.

QUICK 6️⃣!!! BRENDAN LOUGHNANE KICKS OFF 2024 WITH A W!#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW

🇺🇸ESPN

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/uLyzQ1otqS — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 20, 2024

Loughnane, 34, bounces back after a TKO loss to Jesus Pinedo in the 2023 PFL featherweight final. The win Friday was his fifth in six most recent outings.

Carvalho, 28, has lost six of his eight most recent outings. A former Bellator title challenger, Carvalho’s fight Friday was his first under the PFL banner.

The up-to-the-minute 2024 PFL 3 results include:

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2024 PFL 3.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie