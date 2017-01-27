College football satisfaction index: How happy are SEC fans with their coaches?

The college football fan relationship with their favorite team’s head coach is highly volatile. Characterized by sharp autumnal mood swings and overreactions, it’s a bit like the Brangelina marriage – filled with drama.
With the 2016 season in the books, this seems like an apt time to check in on every fan-coach relationship in FBS. What follows is a Fan Satisfaction Index, appraising where every coach stands with his constituency, based on the following scale:
5 – Build the statue.
4 – Extend the contract.
3 – Stay the course.
2 – Fire the coordinators.
1 – Call the moving trucks.
[More: ACC | AAC | Big Ten | Big 12 | C-USA | MAC | MWC | Pac-12 | SEC | Sun Belt | Independents]
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
Alabama: Nick Saban (119-19 at Alabama, 74-13 in SEC). Satisfaction rating: 5. The statue is already there and significantly larger than life, elevating Saban to literal and figurative giant status. There are some who can persuasively argue that forcing out offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin a week before the national title game cost the Tide another championship – but it’s easier to simply blame the mess on Kiffin than the guy who got rid of him at a crucial time. Regardless, Saban has established himself as the premier coach of this era and is in the discussion for the greatest of all-time.
Arkansas: Bret Bielema (25-26 at Arkansas, 10-22 in SEC). Satisfaction rating: 2. If the season had ended Nov. 19, Bielema’s rating would have been a 3. It did not end then, however. The Razorbacks were upset by miserable Missouri and then collapsed in the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech – blowing big leads in both games. That left the Hogs 7-6 and 3-5 in the SEC, with blowout losses to West Division rivals Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M and LSU. A huge buyout affords some security and elements of a potent 2017 offense are on hand – but more fans are angry than happy right now.
Auburn: Gus Malzahn (35-18 at Auburn, 19-14 in SEC). Satisfaction rating: 2. Malzahn’s meandering search for a new offensive coordinator underscores the central question for Tigers fans – why has this onetime offensive guru lost his touch on that side of the ball? Auburn was better offensively in 2016 than ’15, but still struggled against high-end opponents. Average production in five losses: 13.4 points and 269 yards. If it weren’t for the Kick Six miracle of 2013, Malzahn would be 0-4 against Alabama – and while a lot of SEC teams have lost four straight to the Crimson Tide, this is the wrong school for that.
Florida: Jim McElwain (19-8 at Florida, 13-5 in SEC). Satisfaction rating: 3. Has won the SEC East both years he’s been in Gainesville despite losing his starting QB halfway through both seasons. That’s a major upgrade from the Will Muschamp Era. But winning the East doesn’t mean what it used to mean – Florida has not rejoined the national elite, and it won’t until its dreadful offense improves. The Gators were last in the SEC and 116th nationally in 2016 in total offense. At a school where they watched Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer dial up plays, that’s tough to swallow.
Georgia: Kirby Smart (8-4 at Georgia, 4-4 in SEC). Satisfaction rating: 2. The guy who was supposed to elevate the Bulldogs above the malaise of the last years of the Mark Richt Era led the team to its worst SEC record since 2010. He also lost three of the Bulldogs’ four rivalry games: Georgia Tech, Florida and Tennessee (he beat Auburn). There was a 31-point loss to 5-7 Mississippi and a home loss to Vanderbilt to factor in as well. The caveats: regime change takes time; the quarterback was a true freshman; and have you seen the 2017 recruiting rankings? It should and likely will get much better – but it needs to.
Kentucky: Mark Stoops (19-30 at Kentucky, 8-24 in SEC). Satisfaction rating: 3. How big a difference can one game make? A lot in the case of Stoops. He was muddling through an undistinguished fourth season on the job with plenty of fans losing patience and passion – and then the Wildcats went into Louisville and shocked their arch rivals as a huge underdog. In addition to the sheer unexpected joy of winning that game, the outcome guaranteed the program’s first winning record since 2009, elevated Kentucky to a better bowl game (TaxSlayer) and knocked Louisville out of a New Year’s Six bowl. Nov. 26, 2016, was a very good day for Mark Stoops.
LSU: Ed Orgeron (6-2 at LSU, 4-2 in SEC). Satisfaction rating: 3. Orgeron still is largely operating within the honeymoon period, having taken over as interim coach in October and not getting the full-time gig until late November. He had some fan-pleasing moments, beating Texas A&M on the road and pasting Louisville in the bowl game, both without Leonard Fournette. But LSU also scored a total of 10 points in home games against SEC divisional champions Alabama and Florida – and LSU clearly wants to get back into the business of winning the SEC. Can Orgeron get the Tigers there?
Mississippi: Hugh Freeze (39-25 at Ole Miss, 19-21 in SEC). Satisfaction rating: 2. The ongoing NCAA investigation is one thing – but going 5-7, finishing last in the SEC West and being pasted at home by hated rival Mississippi State? That’s a whole other set of problems for Freeze, and it led to some significant staff changes. Quarterback Shea Patterson showed potential after being pressed into duty as a true freshman when Chad Kelly was hurt and the defense should be much improved, but the overhanging NCAA cloud and potential for major sanctions cannot be ignored.
Mississippi State: Dan Mullen (61-42 at Mississippi State, 29-35 in SEC). Satisfaction rating: 3. A 6-7 season was Mullen’s worst since his debut in Starkville in 2009, but some regression after losing Dak Prescott was inevitable. Chalking up Mississippi State’s largest margin of victory in the Egg Bowl rivalry since 1916 was certainly well received. Now, the question: how much better can it get in 2017? That remains to be seen, but dual-threat QB Nick Fitzgerald is a nice foundation to build around. The other question: how much does Mullen still want to be in Starkville?
Missouri: Barry Odom (4-8 at Missouri, 2-6 in SEC). Satisfaction rating: 2. Odom’s debut season resulted in Mizzou’s worst record since 2000, which is not ideal. The 378 points allowed in 12 or fewer games are the most since 1991 – also not ideal – as the program’s defense collapsed amid a switch of offensive philosophies to all-tempo, all-the-time. Still, the season-ending upset of Arkansas served as a useful rallying cry heading into 2017, and Odom’s status as an alumnus who truly wanted the job when many others did not will buy him some time. This was never an easy job, but it has gotten harder in the last 16 months.
South Carolina: Will Muschamp (6-7 at South Carolina, 3-5 in SEC). Satisfaction rating: 3. The Gamecocks were widely projected to finish last in the SEC East. They exceeded those modest expectations, outperformed Steve Spurrier’s final team and turned a rebuilding season into something hopeful. That gives Muschamp a foothold of support after tepid reaction to his hiring in some corners. Still, 6-7 is just the second losing season since 2003, so not exactly the stuff of parades just yet – especially while rival Clemson is riding an all-time on the other side of the state.
Tennessee: Butch Jones (30-21 at Tennessee, 14-18 in SEC). Satisfaction rating: 2. You can make the case that this should be a 1, as the anticipated breakthrough season in 2016 dissolved into more big orange angst. The Volunteers blew a chance for their first SEC East title since 2007 by losing to a pair of teams that would finish 6-7, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. That continued the trend of Jones winning big on signing day and nowhere near big enough in the fall. If Tennessee weren’t in administrative disarray he might have been gone in November, although consecutive 9-4 seasons is still better than this underachieving program had done in back-to-back years since 2006-07. He will be on the clock in 2017.
Texas A&M: Kevin Sumlin (44-21 at Texas A&M, 21-19 in SEC). Satisfaction rating: 1. Spared by buyout, that’s the summation of how Sumlin got through 2016. A third straight collapse in the second half of the season brought fan discontent to a vigorous boil – the Aggies have started 5-0, 5-0 and 6-0 the past three seasons, and finished them all 8-5. Annually strong recruiting hauls have not translated on the field. From players to coaching staff to finishing a season, the entire operation has been volatile and unsettled for several years. No amount of money may be enough to save Sumlin if ’17 goes the wrong way like the previous seasons.
Vanderbilt: Derek Mason (13-24 at Vanderbilt, 5-19 in SEC). Satisfaction rating: 4. After the giddy heights of 9-4 in 2012 and ’13 under James Franklin, Vandy quickly went back to being Vandy in its first two years under Mason: 3-9, followed by 4-8. Then 2016 was a definite step forward, returning to bowl eligibility and upsetting both Georgia and Tennessee. With the nucleus of that team returning and the SEC East still underwhelming, Vandy can dream of returning to Franklin-level success in 2017 if its offense improves and defense remains stout. (Though the early NFL entry of stud linebacker Zach Cunningham hurts.)
1.3k