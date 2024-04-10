John Calipari: How new Arkansas basketball coach fared at each previous stop

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball finalized arguably the most surprising head coaching hire in college basketball history Wednesday, announcing John Calipari as the 14th head coach in program history.

The Razorbacks raided SEC rival Kentucky to secure Calipari's services on a five-year contract with a base salary of $7 million per season. He will arrive in Fayetteville as the winningest active coach in men’s college basketball with a record of 855-263.

Calipari has coached 58 players who were selected in the NBA Draft — 41 first-round picks, including 27 among the top 15 and four as the No. 1 overall pick — during his 32-year coaching career and has 28 players on NBA rosters this past season.

Below is a brief look at Calipari's path to Arkansas and his accomplishments at previous stops.

Former UMass basketball coach John Calipari, center, flanked by UMass chancellor Kumble Subbaswami, left, and athletic director Ryan Bamford during a banner-raising ceremony.

UMass, 1988-1996

At 29, Calipari earned his first head coaching job after successful stints as an assistant at Kansas and Pittsburgh. His first two Minutemen teams went 27-32. In year three (1992), UMass won its first Atlantic 10 championship with a 30-5 overall record, including a 13-3 mark in league play.

From there, UMass won five straight A10 titles while compiling a 66-12 league record over the span and made five straight NCAA Tournaments, including three Sweet 16s.

Calipari’s 1995-96 team posted a 35-2 record and reached the Final Four. He was named the 1996 Naismith National Coach of the Year and The Sporting News National Coach of the Year.

More: Why hiring John Calipari elevates Arkansas basketball in national pecking order | Fuller

New Jersey Nets, 1996-99

Calipari next jumped to the NBA, where he served double-duty as the Nets head coach and Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. He was fired during his third season, racking up a 72-112 record and just one playoff appearance.

He spent the next season as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers before returning to the college ranks.

More: John Calipari contract: Salary, length and bonuses with Arkansas basketball

Memphis, 2000-09

Calipari posted 252 wins — an average of 28 per season — with the Tigers, making him the winningest coach in school history.

He was named C-USA Coach of the Year three times and his 2006 and 2008 Tigers were No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Over his last five seasons at Memphis, the Tigers won 30 games each year and posted a 61-1 C-USA record.

Calipari led the Tigers to the 2008 NCAA title game, which they lost to Kansas. Memphis’ 38 wins in 2007-08 set the NCAA record for the most in a single season — a number he tied twice at UK.

UK's John Calipari talks with DeMarcus Cousins. March 14, 2010

Kentucky, 2009-24

Calipari took over one of the most historic programs in college sports in 2009, beginning a dominant run using one-and-done recruits to heighten both his and Kentucky's brand.

Calipari experienced immediate success with his inaugural team (2009-10) posting a 35-3 record and reaching the NCAA Elite Eight. Led by the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation – featuring National Player of the Year Anthony Davis and All-American Michael Kidd-Gilchrist – Kentucky won the 2012 national championship, going 38-2 overall and 16-1 in the SEC.

Calipari posted five 30-win seasons and reached the Final Four three times with the Wildcats. His overall record at the school was 410-122.

However, Calipari has not advanced to the second weekend of March Madness since 2019 and experienced first-round exits in two of the past three seasons.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: How Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari fared at previous stops