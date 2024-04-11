John Calipari casts a spell on Arkansas basketball fans in celebratory introduction | Fuller

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari wants everyone in Northwest Arkansas to know he's not a magician. It might seem like his excellence out of a top hat, but he stressed that all of his Final Fours, NBA Draft picks and on-court success came from grit and hard work.

Calipari might not be a magician, but he conjured a spell over the Arkansas basketball faithful in his first act as head coach.

Calipari was officially presented to the Razorbacks fans Wednesday evening in a surreal scene. Bud Walton Arena felt like it was about to host a key game in the SEC title race, not an introductory press conference. Fans waited in line in the pouring rain to secure their spot inside the arena, where they would cheer a man they spent more than a decade hollering insults toward and booing.

"I have never gotten that kind of greeting in this building," Calipari joked to a feverish crowd.

More: Why hiring John Calipari elevates Arkansas basketball in national pecking order | Fuller

More: 'It's another level': What impact will John Calipari have on Arkansas basketball recruiting?

Bud Walton Arena reached a depressing state toward the end of the most recent basketball season. Home games against LSU and Vanderbilt to close the year featured plenty of empty seats. The fans turned the page toward baseball season. Their apathy toward basketball online only grew with the departure of Eric Musselman after below .500 season.

But now, the Hogs are re-energized, and it's all because of Calipari. Hiring a hall of famer with six Final Four appearances and one national championship will do that to a fan base. There's optimism that Calipari will elevate Arkansas into the highest tier of college basketball. Calipari said as much throughout Wednesday's coronation.

Fortunately, Calipari's hiring seems to have also reignited a flame in the head coach.

Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari takes the stage during his introduction to the Razorbacks' faithful Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

"To do what I was able to do at Kentucky. I was happy," Calipari said.

"Fifteen years I was there. Did everything I could. Gave every ounce of everything I could, and you know what? I’m jacked about another opportunity. I’m like, let’s go."

A motivated Calipari should be a scary sight for the rest of college basketball. Athletic director Hunter Yurachek said there is still work to be done on the state of the Razorbacks' NIL, but reports suggest a massive budget for one of the nation's best recruiters.

The grit and hard work now begins.

Calipari must rebuild a roster that currently features zero scholarship players. He must learn from the mistakes that have prevented Kentucky from reaching the NCAA Tournament's second weekend since 2019, and he must prove that his elite recruiting prowess can translate to Arkansas.

Those next steps will be hard, but Wednesday was easy. Calipari commanded the arena and immediately became a beloved figure with how highly he spoke of Arkansas athletics. From Nolan Richardson to Frank Broyles, Calipari believes Arkansas' history can be replicated.

"This program, you talk about some of the best jobs in the country in basketball, this is one of them," he said. "You can say what you want. This is one of them. This is a state that I’m comfortable in. It’s how I grew up. I can’t wait to go around the state and meet people and be in situations where they’re going to say, he’s a regular guy, I hope. I don’t think I’m this magician. People look at me different than I look at myself."

He's not a magician, but the Arkansas fans are ready to see what tricks are up Calipari's sleeve in the months ahead.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: John Calipari casts a spell on Arkansas basketball fans | Fuller