Zalatoris withdraws from Byron Nelson needing rest for his back

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson citing a flare-up in his back that will require rest after having played the last three weeks.

Zalatoris, the No. 30 player in the world ranking who grew up in the Dallas area, had microdiscectomy surgery on his back last April that caused him to miss nine months.

“My back needs some rest and recovery,” he said in a statement. "I am ahead of schedule according to my doctors but unfortunately the first six months back are the most important for the long term health of my back. I need to be prudent to make sure that I don’t miss a big chunk of time again.

“I hate that a flare up happened during one of my favorite weeks all year, but we knew something like this was a possibility early on in my return to golf.”

His withdrawal leaves only three players from the top 30 in the world at the TPC Craig Ranch. The tournament is being held right before consecutive weeks of a $20 million signature event (Wells Fargo Championship) and the PGA Championship.

