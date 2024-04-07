Zach & Shaq: Purdue's Zach Edey meets Shaquille O'Neal after leading Final Four win

What a matchup that would be.

Zach Edey met one of basketball's great big men briefly after Purdue basketball beat N.C. State 63-50 in the national semifinals at Glendale, Arizona. Edey scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds.

In the tunnel on the way to the locker room, he shook hands with Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, who noted his Purdue fandom on social media pregame.

"We're at the Final Four, baby!," O'Neal said, standing beside his son Shareef. "Go Purdue."

Earlier in the tournament, O'Neal dubbed the two-time national player of the year "Zaquille O'Neal," which Edey accepted, saying: "He's done everything I want to do."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Zach Edey meets Shaquille O'Neal after Purdue basketball wins