Matchup in the middle: Purdue basketball Zach Edey vs. NC State DJ Burns in Final Four

Much was made of the Zach Edey vs. DJ Burns matchup coming into the Final Four. Here's how the first half went, with Purdue up 35-29 against North Carolina State.

Edey: 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting, 8 rebounds, 3 turnovers, 2 assists, 1 foul. He dished to Fletcher Loyer for a 3 on the left side late in the first half to squelch a Wolfpack run.

Burns: 4 points on 2-of-5 shooting, 4 assists, 2 fouls.

Edey went to his left hand more than he has much of the season and gave N.C. State fits near the basket, as he has most opponents. The Wolfpack did force him into some turnovers.

"He's made a couple of real nice plays," Purdue coach Matt Painter said of Burns during a timeout. "We want to establish Zach on the block."

"We' gotta've got to do a better job getting (Edey) off the block," Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said during a timeout, noting Purdue's rebound edge (21-12 overall with 8 offensive boards).

Other key players: D.J. Horne leads the Wolfpack with 13 points. Purdue's Braden Smith has 0 points (0-of-6 shooting), 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 turnovers.

A big time answer from the Boilermakers just before the half 😅#MarchMadness @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/Q9N6g3MdFL — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 6, 2024

Don't let Zach Edey cook pic.twitter.com/skPul9p9aU — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 6, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball Zach Edey vs. NC State DJ Burns in Final Four