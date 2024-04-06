LIVE: Purdue basketball vs. NC State in Final Four. March Madness updates, Zach Edey stats

The Purdue men's basketball team is in the Final Four for the first time since 1980 after wins over No. 16 Grambling State, No. 8 Utah State, No. 5 Gonzaga and No. 2 Tennessee.

Purdue (33-4) takes on No. 11 NC State (26-14) tonight in the national semifinal. The Boilermakers hope to make the national championship game for the first time since 1969.

Sam King, Gregg Doyel and Kyle Neddenriep will have analysis throughout, and we will have scoring updates, highlights and more. Please remember to refresh.

6:29 left 1H: Purdue leads NC State by 10 in Final Four

Michael O'Connell made a 3-pointer for NC State at 15:31. On the ensuing possession, Braden Smith turned it over. That's his second over-and-back violation in less than 5 minutes. Zach Edey made a jumper at 14:51 to give Purdue a 7-point lead.

DJ Burns, with Edey right on him, hit a jumper. O'Connell went down and was walking with a limp. He exited the game, grabbing the back of his leg.

Edey made a jumper at 12:58 to get Purdue's lead up to 7 again. Jayden Taylor made a layup, but Edey answered with a layup of his own at 11:17. At 10:11, Lance Jones nailed a 3-pointer to give the Boilers a 10-point lead (their largest lead of the game so far).

Burns made a jumper, then Edey hit another jumper. DJ Horne made a 3 at 9:16. At 7:17, Mason Gillis converted a 3-pointer to give Purdue a 10-point lead again.

Purdue 26, NC State 16

15:46 left 1H: Purdue starts strong in Final Four

Purdue started with back-to-back jumpers from Trey Kaufman-Renn and Zach Edey. DJ Horne answered for NC State with a layup. At the 18:02 mark, Fletcher Loyer hit a 3-pointer for the Boilermakers. Kaufman-Renn made consecutive free throws to make it a 5-0 run for Purdue. That ended with a Horne jumper. At 15:48, Lance Jones hit a 3 to give the Boilermakers an 8-point lead.

Purdue 12, NC State 4

Drew Brees at Final Four to cheer on Purdue basketball

Drew Brees taking Purdue to the Rose Bowl has some competition as the school's modern athletic peak as the Boilermakers play in their first Final Four in 44 years tonight in Glendale, Ariz.

The former Boilers QB and NFL star was in attendance rooting on his alma mater.

NC State vs. Purdue start time in Final Four

6:09 p.m. ET Saturday, April 6, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona.

What channel is Final Four on?

TV: TBS, with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Grant Hill and Bill Raftery (anaysis) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporting)

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 84

When is the Final Four?

First semifinal: Purdue vs. N.C. State, 6:09 ET p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024

Second semifinal: UConn vs. Alabama, approx. 8:49 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024

Championship game: Saturday's winners, 9:20 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2024

Where is the Final Four?

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Purdue basketball vs. NC State betting odds in Final Four

Purdue is favored over NC State by 9.5 points, according to BetMGM.

Purdue basketball news

How to watch: Final Four 2024 betting odds, TV, streaming for March Madness

What to know: Purdue basketball vs NC State scouting report, matchups in Final Four

Doyel on Edey, Burns: Zach Edey arrives at Final Four with more awards, DJ Burns-sized chip on his shoulder.

Purdue coach: Matt Painter reveals keys to beating NC State in Final Four

Doyel on Gillis: Final Four-bound Purdue has just one dominant personality type, and nope, not him. Or him!

'You really can't prepare for this': Purdue's Brian Waddell takes in Final Four appearance

Dana Hunsinger Benbow: Gene Keady's Purdue never made Final Four. But in many ways, this one belongs to him.

Doyel on Heide: Nothing to see here, just Purdue's Cam Heide and me comparing dunking notes at Final Four

Assistant coach: A dented chair in Brandon Brantley's office a testament to Zach Edey's off-court work ethic

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. NC State live updates, score, stats, highlights