Zacch Pickens, Tyler Scott among NFL draft sleepers for Bears to target

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do in the 2023 NFL Draft.

That work starts with the No. 9, but the Bears have to add talent through the three-day affair to fill the holes left on the roster.

With three picks on Day 2 and six on Day 3. That's a lot of capital for Poles to find draft gems that other teams might have overlooked.

Here are seven sleepers for the Bears to target on Day 2 and Day 3 of the draft.

Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

Scott is quickly ascending out of the "sleeper" category. The 5-foot-10 receiver had a formal interview with the Bears at the NFL Scouting Combine and has the versatility and playmaking ability the Bears want to add to their new-look receiver room.

Scott had nine touchdown receptions of 20-plus yards last season, which ranked third in Division 1. He posted a 4.44 40-yard dash at the combine and upped it to 4.32 at his pro day.

With explosive athleticism, great separation creation, and ball skills, Scott would give quarterback Justin Fields a dynamic playmaker who can turn 10 yards into 50.

Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

I had the Bears drafting Pickens in the fifth round in my latest mock. He might not last that long.

Pickens is an athletic interior defender with the quickness and traits to excel in a system that asks him to attack upfield.

Sound familiar?

Pickens pairs his impressive athleticism with long arms and a sturdy lower body. The South Carolina product was one of the stars of Senior Bowl week and wowed at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He isn't a finished product, but he'll be a rotational three-technique on Day 1 and has the traits to grow into a game-wrecker in head coach Matt Eberflus' defense.

My wild Saturday night these days includes studying potential day 2/3 D- line prospects.



Whichever NFL team gets their hands on Zacch Pickens is gonna have a lot to work with.

Just gotta get him to be more consistent, and he could eventually become a problem at the next level. pic.twitter.com/NatnANGsSz — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) February 26, 2023

Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion

At 6-foot-7, 255 pounds, Kuntz is an athletic specimen who profiles as a Mike Gesicki-like big slot more than an in-line tight end.

Kuntz blew scouts away at the combine. He ran a 4.55 40-yard dash with a 1.57 10-yard split while posting a 40-inch vertical and a 10-foot-8 broad jump.

With his speed and ball skills, Kuntz can be a mismatch nightmare for linebackers at the next level. He needs to work on his blocking, but he's an intriguing guy for the Bears to target on Day 3.

Jalen Redmond, DT, Oklahoma

The Bears need all the help they can get on the interior of their defensive line.

Redmond is a 6-foot-2, 291-pound defensive tackle with a knack for creating pressure. Redmond generated pressure on 12 percent of his pass-rush snaps over the last two seasons. He has the quickness, motor, and power to be a disruptive three-technique in the NFL.

He needs to put on some weight, but he, like Pickens, can be a rotational three-technique in Year 1 with massive upside if developed properly.

Jalen Redmond (DT, #31, Oklahoma) has some athletic flashes for sure. pic.twitter.com/dMDfjjy3PP — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) March 8, 2023

Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

Duncan is a 6-foot-6, 330-pound tackle with the build, length, and athleticism to be an above-average tackle in the NFL.

His athleticism helps him get to the second level and beat defenders to the spot in the run game. It also aids him in pass protection, where he has good quickness getting off the snap.

However, Duncan's technique needs a lot of work, and he might be best suited as a zone-scheme guard in the NFL. The Bears will mine the later rounds for guys like Duncan, who have the physical traits but need time to develop.

Nick Hampton, EDGE, App State

An explosive pass-rusher with a quick first step, Hampton notched 175 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, 11 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, 134 quarterback pressures, and 101 run stops during his career at Appalachian State.

He has a wide array of pass-rush moves with good hands and bend.

Due to his size (6-foot-2, 236 pounds), Hampton might end up being a third-down pass-rusher at the next level. That's more than acceptable for a Bears team needing depth and talent on the edge.

Nick Hampton has an impressive speed rush. Doesn't stop his feet at contact pic.twitter.com/BQY2n5kL86 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 25, 2023

Jake Witt, OT, Northern Michigan

A former tight end-turned-offensive tackle, Witt is as raw as they come as a tackle. But he has all the traits to be developed into a potential Pro Bowler.

Witt checked in at 6-foot-7, 302 pounds at his pro day, and preceded to put on a show. He ran a 4.89 40 with a 1.71 10-yard split, a 37-inch vertical, and a 10-foot-3-inch broad jump.

Those numbers are elite when it comes to offensive tackles.

Jake Witt is a OT prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.92 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 11 out of 1233 OT from 1987 to 2023.



Former basketball player and TE turned tackle.https://t.co/qUnzpgLwDh #RAS pic.twitter.com/ezvHBsHI9h — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 16, 2023

Witt has heard from 30 of 32 teams, including the Bears. He has only started 14 games at tackle in his career, so he's going to need time to hone his technique.

But Witt's huge upside is well worth a late Day 3 pick. It's a low-risk, high-reward move that could greatly benefit the Bears down the road.

