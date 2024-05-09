New York takes 2-0 lead into game 3 against Indiana

New York Knicks (50-32, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (47-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pacers -6; over/under is 225.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Knicks lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks visit the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Knicks won the last matchup 130-121 on May 9 led by 29 points from Jalen Brunson, while Tyrese Haliburton scored 34 points for the Pacers.

The Pacers are 32-20 in conference games. Indiana leads the league with 57.9 points in the paint. Pascal Siakam leads the Pacers averaging 13.1.

The Knicks are 35-17 in Eastern Conference play. New York scores 112.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The 123.3 points per game the Pacers score are 15.1 more points than the Knicks give up (108.2). The Knicks average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 10.7 per game the Pacers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is averaging 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 19.2 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

Donte DiVincenzo is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 119.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 32.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points per game.

Knicks: 8-2, averaging 113.2 points, 44.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

Knicks: OG Anunoby: day to day (hamstring), Julius Randle: out for season (shoulder), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic: out for season (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.