Are the New York Knicks next for the Boston Celtics?

The Boston Celtics are through to the Eastern Conference Finals. They dispatched the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, closing out the series on Wednesday (May 15). As such, the Celtics have earned themselves some additional rest while awaiting the result of the other conference semifinal contest between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

New York currently leads the series 3-2. However, the Pacers have proven resilient during the postseason and cannot be counted out. Nevertheless, Tom Thibodeau’s team appears to be Boston’s most likely opponent in the conference finals.

In the latest episode of the “Celtics Chronicle” podcast, Adam Taylor is joined by Brenden Nunes to discuss the Celtics’ potential path to the NBA Finals and whether the Knicks would be a tougher route than the Pacers. New York plays a stringent brand of defense and boasts an elite scoring guard in Jalen Brunson.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire