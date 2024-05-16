Looking back at Boston’s Game 5 win vs. Cavaliers, Al Horford’s huge night

Thanks to veteran Boston Celtics big man Al Horford and some more heroics from star Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum, Boston is headed to the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals to face the winner of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.

After punching their ticket to the East finals with a 113-89 Game 5 win over a banged up Cleveland Cavaliers ball club on this past (May 15) Wednesday night, Tatum said (via the Associated Press) “It just shows the character of the team, the organization. People might think it’s a given we’re supposed to be here.”

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, took a closer look at the series clincher postgame. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire