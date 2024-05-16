For the third straight season, the Boston Celtics are headed back to the Eastern Conference finals

For the third straight season, the Boston Celtics are headed back to the Eastern Conference finals. They will face the winner of the New York Knicks – Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference semifinals series after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in their own East semis series.

“We had a great opportunity at home to handle this, and I knew it was going to take a lot more than handling it normally,” said veteran Boston big man Al Horford postgame via the Associated Press. “It’s special. It’s something that’s hard to do (…) This is another positive step of where we want to get to.”

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, sat down to talk it all over on their latest episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire