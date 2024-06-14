U.S. Open Round 2 live updates, leaderboard: Thomas Detry surges as Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau hang in

It's a story as old as a fourth grader, one golf fans know well: Rory McIlroy and The Search for the Elusive Fifth Major. It's in its 10th printing, dating back to 2015 when, after winning the 2014 Open Championship and PGA Championship, McIlroy took aim at the career Grand Slam and a fifth major victory at Augusta.

Nearly a full decade years later, he's still in search of both ... and that will be the narrative today as he tees off Round 2 of the U.S. Open with a share of the lead. He and Patrick Cantlay both fired 5-under 65s Thursday to take a one-shot lead over Ludvig Aberg.

McIlroy went off in the morning wave, but he dropped two shots back after a pretty slow first nine before getting one back after making the turn. Xander Schauffele, who won the PGA Championship last month, rattled off five birdies in a nine hole stretch around the turn, too, to get right back into contention. Bryson DeChambeau hung within a few shots of the lead, but it was Thomas Detry who matched Cantlay in the lead first after an incredible stretch of one putts.

Cantlay will go off in the afternoon wave, where he'll try to maintain his lead over the field. Tiger Woods is in the late wave, too, though he'll need a solid day to make the cut after a rough opening start. The top 60 and ties will make it into the weekend.

Oh, and Sepp Straka pulled off the first hole-in-one of the week at Pinehurst on Friday morning.

We have all the action covered right here.

