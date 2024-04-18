Who has a better case to make First Team All-NBA, Boston’s Jayson Tatum or New York’s Jalen Brunson?

Who has a better case to make First Team All-NBA for the league’s 2023-24 regular season — the Boston Celtics‘ Jayson Tatum or New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson? In the national media, analysts seem split on which of these two superstar players ought to get the nod.

But there are plenty of good points raised by folks who have watched Boston closely this season, from JT’s defense to the odd tendency to punish him for having excellent teammates in a context that shouldn’t matter much. The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, are one such cadre of experts on the Celtics, and they recently shared their thoughts on who should make First Team on a recent episode of their show.

Check it out for yourself in the clip below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire