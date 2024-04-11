Xabi Alonso: Bayer Leverkusen coach's rise to coaching greatness no surprise to those who know him

Xabi Alonso: Bayer Leverkusen coach's rise to coaching greatness no surprise to those who know him

"Lived it. Loved it. Farewell beautiful game."

The caption was poetic, the accompanying picture — a greyed scene and Xabi Alonso taking one last wistful glance back over his shoulder at an illustrious playing career — a social media work of art.

It had also long been clear to those who knew Alonso best that, really, this would prove no goodbye at all.

"I'm sure that when he hangs up his boots he'll be a great coach if he wants to be," said Jose Mourinho way back in 2010. "He reminds me of Pep Guardiola when he was a player. He was already a coach on the pitch."

Lived it. Loved it.



Farewell beautiful game. pic.twitter.com/1aSN7GGNzZ — Xabi Alonso (@XabiAlonso) March 9, 2017

In 18 months at Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso has given Mourinho the kind of gift he craves most in proving the Portuguese right, taking a side sat second-bottom of the German top tier well clear of relegation and now, in his first full season, to the cusp of history. Currently 16 points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich, the club's first Bundesliga title can be wrapped up this weekend.

Having rejected several jobs in patient pursuit of the right one while serving an effective apprenticeship at Real Sociedad B in his home town of San Sebastian, a 4-0 victory over Schalke in Alonso's very first Leverkusen game suggests the transformation he has reaped was an overnight affair.

In fact, things were far more gradual; a 5-1 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt followed a week later and the Spaniard's first significant move was in reinforcing his defence, switching to a back-five and making his team less of a soft touch, an accusation long associated with the club's comfy surrounds.

Even now, as a more flowing attacking force, Alonso's men have scored 11 times fewer in the league than Bayern, but their defensive record — just 19 goals conceded in 28 matches — is streets ahead.

(Getty Images)

Alonso has spoken of the multiple influences on his coaching style, the midfielder's playing career having included stints under a who's-who list of the 21st century's most influential managers: Carlo Ancelotti, Vicente Del Bosque, Rafa Benitez, Guardiola and Mourinho.

To his own players, many of whom grew up watching their now boss play under those coaches in some of the era's great teams, Alonso carries an unsurprising aura. He is hands- and feet-on at the training ground, where players talk about his touch and passing ability as the best on display only half in jest.

At the time of the draw for tonight's Europa League quarter-

final against West Ham, the expectation was that yesterday's press conference would be dominated by talk of a return to England and Liverpool by the summer. In the interim, though, the 42-year-old has made clear another season at the BayArena beckons, even amid further interest from Munich and Real Madrid.

Might the Premier League still be on the cards one day? "You never know," Alonso said, with a smile. As far as his talent for coaching goes, many claim they always did.