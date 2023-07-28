Women's World Cup schedule: Start times for every match and scores

Vietnam's Thi Kieu Chuong, left, and United States' Sophia Smith battle for possession during the second half of the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr / Associated Press)

The 2023 Women’s World Cup, which kicked off in Australia and New Zealand last week, is the largest ever with 32 teams playing 64 games over a month.

It also could turn out to be the most competitive Women's World Cup ever, with England, the reigning European champion; Germany, a two-time world champion; Canada, the Olympic champion; and the Netherlands, a World Cup finalist four years ago, among a half-dozen teams poised to knock off the U.S., which is going for an unprecedented third straight title.

“It’s our responsibility to find the next step, to find the next 1% to push the team forward and keep this team up front,” U.S. manager Vlatko Andonovski said before the start of the tournament. Here’s a look at each of the teams in the biggest and deepest women’s soccer tournament in history.

Group A

Norway's Ada Hegerberg takes a shot during a Women Euro 2022 match against Austria. (Alessandra Tarantino / Associated Press)

Switzerland vs. New Zealand preview

The buzz: A VAR review cost New Zealand a draw against the Philippines, leaving it likely needing a win over Switzerland to reach the World Cup knockout round for the first time. The Football Ferns could also move on with a draw but only if Norway doesn’t beat the Philippines by multiple goals, and even then there’s likely to be additional math involved given the myriad group-stage tiebreakers.

Meanwhile Switzerland, the only unbeaten team in the group, is fully in control of its own destiny. Win and it’s through to the next round as the group champion. It would also advance with a draw but that might mean going as the group runner-up.

Norway vs. Philippines preview

The buzz: Who had Norway, a former World Cup champion, going into group-play final winless and looking up at the tournament debutante Philippines in the table? But that’s where we are, with Norway needing a win and a lot of help to avoid elimination in the first round for just the second time in nine World Cups.

Not only is Norway winless in New Zealand, it’s been held scoreless as well, falling 1-0 to New Zealand and playing Switzerland to a scoreless draw. It needs to win here by at least three goals to have a real chance to advance on goal differential, depending on the result of New Zealand-Norway.

The Philippines, whose roster includes 18 U.S.-born players, would qualify for the second round as the group champion with a win and a draw in the other game.

Group B

Australia's Sam Kerr controls the ball during a match against Brazil in October 2021. (Rick Rycroft / Associated Press)

Canada vs. Australia preview

The buzz: Australian captain Sam Kerr missed her team’s first two games with a calf injury, but the Matildas are hopeful she can go in this one with her team needing a win to advance.

Australia, ranked 10th in the world, was hoping to make a long run in this tournament but it lost a shootout to Nigeria in its second game and now its only way through is with a win over the reigning Olympic champion or a draw and a Nigeria loss by two or more goals.

Canada is unbeaten but a scoreless draw with Nigeria in its opener leaves it with some work to do. Given a superior goal differential, it will advance with a draw and can win the group with a win, providing Nigeria does not beat Ireland. Australia figures to have a huge home-field advantage with nearly 30,000 expected to pack Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Ireland vs. Nigeria preview

The buzz: Unbeaten Nigeria wins the group with a victory and advances with at least a draw. That really isn’t anything new for the Super Falcons, who made the round of 16 four years ago and played in the quarterfinals in 1999.

But Nigeria shouldn’t be making any travel plans just yet because a loss could eliminate it from the tournament, depending on the Canada-Australia result. Ireland, one of eight World Cup debutantes, has played well in one of the tournament’s toughest groups, losing to two top-10 teams by a goal each.

Group C

Spain's Jennifer Hermoso, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during a match against South Africa in the 2019 Women's World Cup. (Francisco Seco / Associated Press)

Japan vs. Spain preview

The buzz: Both teams are unbeaten and through to the round of 16 so expect the two coaches — Spain’s Jorge Vilda and Japan’s Futoshi Ikeda — to rest many of their top players in this one. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to play for since the winner of the group will have a much easier path through the knockout stages.

Spain has been the class of the tournament so far, beating Costa Rica 3-0 and Zambia 5-0 and outshooting them 68-14 combined. Japan also beat Zambia 5-0 and scored one goal less in its shutout win over Costa Rica. Japan’s seven goals have come from six different players.

Costa Rica vs. Zambia

The buzz: This game is for nothing more than pride since both teams have already been eliminated. Zambia, playing in its first World Cup, is still looking for its first win and first goal. Costa Rica, though winless in two World Cup trips, did earn a pair of draws in 2015. It is without a point or a goal in this tournament, however.

Group D

Germany's Svenja Huth, left, challenges England's Lucy Bronze for the ball during the Women's Euro 2022 final. (Leila Coker / Associated Press)

Group E

U.S. teammates Sophia Smith, left, Kristie Mewis and Trinity Rodman celebrate after a goal against Wales on July 9. (Josie Lepe / Associated Press)

Group F

Germany's Lina Magull, left, is challenged by France's Wendie Renard during a Women's Euro 2022 semifinal match. (Jonathan Brady / Associated Press)

France vs. Brazil preview

The buzz: Racing Louisville’s Ary Borges, one of 61 NWSL players called up for the World Cup, had a hat trick in Brazil’s 4-0 opening-game win over Panama. Brazil outshot Panama 32-6 in that game, taking 18 tries from inside the box and putting 10 on target. Another win here would leave Brazil well-positioned to advance.

Highly regarded France, meanwhile, a pre-tournament favorite, has a lot of work to do after a scoreless draw with Jamaica in its first game; anything short of a win here will leave it with a steep hill to climb. France had 72% possession in that game, putting five shots on goal, but Jamaica keeper Rebecca Spencer would not be beaten.

Perhaps more costly for France was the stoppage-time tackle Jamaica’s Khadija “Bunny” Shaw made on France captain Wendie Renard. The play earned Shaw a suspension but it left Renard, France’s top defender, with a calf injury that could keep her sidelined through the rest of the group stage.

Panama vs. Jamaica preview

The buzz: The loss of captain Khadija “Bunny” Shaw to a suspension will hurt Jamaica since Shaw had half the Reggae Girlz six shots in their opening draw with France.

Panama was outplayed in its World Cup debut, giving up two goals in each half against Brazil. The loss was its third straight and Panama has been outscored 16-0 in that slide. An upset of Jamaica here and La Marea Roja could dream of a berth in the knockout round.

The more likely result is Jamaica’s first-ever World Cup win, which would leave the Reggae Girlz in control of their own destiny heading into the group-play final.

Group G

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius, right, controls the ball in front of Portugal's Diana Gomes during a Women's Euro 2022 group match. (Jon Super / Associated Press)

Sweden vs. Italy preview

The buzz: Both teams opened the first round with one-goal wins, Sweden rallying from a second-half deficit to beat South Africa and Italy scoring late to edge Argentina.

A win for either here would virtually guarantee a spot in the second round, something Sweden has achieved seven times in eight previous World Cups. Italy made it to the quarterfinals four years ago in its only other World Cup appearance this century. A draw, on the other hand, would leave both teams’ fates unsettled heading into the group-stage final.

Group H

Germany's Alexandra Popp, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring against France in the Women's Euro 2022 semifinals. (Nick Potts / Associated Press)

The buzz: Both teams come into this one off losses. South Korea was surprised by Colombia, getting outshot 17-5 and losing 2-0 in its opener.

That leaves it desperately needing a win to get its World Cup back on track. Fortunately, it’s playing Morocco, which was blitzed 6-0 by second-ranked Germany in its first-ever World Cup game.

The Germans didn’t need much in that win, but Morocco provided it anyway, contributing two own goals to blow open a match that was a manageable 2-0 at the half. Given the wide disparity in goal differential in this group, South Korea will really need to pour it on to improve its chances of advancing.

Germany vs. Colombia preview

The buzz: Second-ranked Germany, which had lost two of its last three coming into the World Cup, served notice that its pre-tournament malaise is over when it routed Morocco 6-0 in its opener.

Captain Alexandra Popp scored the first two goals on headers, giving her 64 scores in her international, tying her with former teammate Inka Grings for third place on Germany’s all-time list.

Given Germany’s already sizable lead in goal differential, another win here would put it in the second round. A draw, meanwhile, would leave both teams in control of their own fates going into their group-play finals while another one-sided German victory would deal Colombia’s hopes a serious blow.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.