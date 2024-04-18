Wolves vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal must get their season back on track away at Wolves on Saturday evening.

After falling to defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday, the Gunners were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday with a 1-0 loss away at Bayern Munich.

While Mikel Arteta’s side obviously remain in the picture in the title race, the standards set by Manchester City surely means they will need to win every game they have remaining.

Wolves, meanwhile, have been one of the surprise packages of the season and have pulled off some big results at home.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Wolves vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 7.30pm BST kick-off time on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Molineux in Wolverhampton will host.

Where to watch Wolves vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Wolves vs Arsenal team news

Wolves will need to assess Nelson Semedo after a recent hamstring complaint. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is making progress following his knee injury, while Rayan Ait-Nouri may return.

Pedro Neto is out.

For Arsenal, Jurrien Timber is believed to be the only absentee at this stage.

Wolves vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal have been off-par recently but surely a reaction is coming.

Anything less than three points will all but end their title hopes for another season and cap off a truly nightmarish week.

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Wolves wins: 32

Draws: 28

Arsenal wins: 63

Wolves vs Arsenal latest odds

Wolves to win: 5/2

Draw: 7/2

Arsenal to win: 4/11

Odds via Bet 365 and subject to change.