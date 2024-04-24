Wolves deny Premier League players arrested in rape investigation play for club after online rumours

A general view of Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers have taken the extraordinary step of announcing they are not the Premier League club who had two players arrested at the weekend following an alleged rape.

Wolves issued a statement “in order to protect the welfare of our young players” amid what they branded “inappropriate online speculation” over the identities of two 19-year-olds police confirmed had been detained before being released on bail.

The club had a number of players that age on their bench during their 2-0 defeat by Arsenal on Saturday.

They said: “A newspaper article published yesterday has triggered inappropriate online speculation over the identities of two individuals reportedly under police investigation.

“While we would not typically comment on ongoing police matters, in order to protect the welfare of our young players, we feel it is necessary to confirm that the allegations do not relate to anyone at Wolves.”

The club at the centre of the police investigation, whose identity is known to Telegraph Sport, declined to comment on Wednesday on whether the two arrested players would be suspended.

According to The Sun, one of the teenagers was reportedly spoken to at the club’s stadium on suspicion of assault and aiding and abetting a rape. He was then formally arrested after leaving the ground and detained overnight and questioned under caution.

The other footballer was arrested the following day and was later questioned by officers on suspicion of rape.

“Officers have arrested two men following a report of a rape,” the force involved said in a statement. “A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and aiding and abetting a rape. A second 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape. Both men have since been released on police bail.”

The alleged rape was reported to have taken place on Friday night, with police contacted by the alleged victim hours later before filing a formal complaint.

A spokesman for the players’ club was quoted as saying: “As the matter is now in the hands of the police, the club will not be making further comment at this stage.”

At the start of this season, Telegraph Sport revealed a Premier League player at the centre of a separate rape allegation had been told by police he would begin a second campaign under investigation.

The established international was first arrested at an address in north London in 2022 and was “released under investigation”.

Other players to have been arrested on suspicion of rape or attempted rape include Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood. Charges of attempted rape and assault against him were eventually dropped. After an internal investigation he left Old Trafford by mutual consent to spend the season on loan at Getafe in Spain.

Ex-Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy was cleared of rape and is now playing at Lorient in France.

