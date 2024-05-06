WNBA will air Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso’s next preseason game

The WNBA received backlash after not televising the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso’s debut against the Minnesota Lynx. A fan live-streamed the preseason game which received more than 420,000 views.

The Sky were set to have another preseason game against the New York Liberty on May 7, which was also not scheduled to be televised. However, due to the overwhelming viewership the previous Sky game received, the WNBA changed course.

It was reported on social media that the game is now set to be televised on League Pass. However, this could still change because the original preseason game was to be shown on League Pass but was then not available.

BREAKING: The WNBA has changed their preseason schedule according to LP app 🎉 They will now stream the Chicago Sky vs. NY Liberty on League Pass this Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/tpfRG8TXAz — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) May 5, 2024

“Anybody that watched it should send three bucks to the person, I don’t even know who it is,”Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve said. “I think that what I would say is that the growth is happening so fast. It’s so accelerated. And I’ve been saying this in our own organization — that business as usual isn’t going to work anymore. You’re gonna get left behind and this is an example.”

Cheryl Reeve had some good post game remarks on the decision NOT to stream Sky-Lynx game. Watch entire clip. "Growth is happening so fast.. Business as usual is not going to work anymore. You're going to get left behind & this is an example of it." #WNBA 🎥 @minnesotalynx pic.twitter.com/VIYfrzUteD — Vanshay Murdock 🎥🎥 (@VanshayM) May 4, 2024

