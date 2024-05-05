Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso’s WNBA debut was streamed on a fan’s phone

The WNBA is gaining new fans and record-breaking viewership, and fans are still scrambling to find where to watch games. Both Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso made their WNBA debuts on Friday, but the game was not broadcast anywhere. Despite the broadcast schedule previously showing the game would be available on League Pass, fans were left in the lurch.

One brave fan, who was attending the game in person, took it into their own hands and began streaming the game against the Minnesota Lynx. The stream then went viral and has been viewed by more than 420,000 people.

There are approximately, at this time, four preseason games scheduled to be televised in some fashion this season. That represents a doubling of preseason games televised compared to last season.

Yes. 2 years ago there were none. Last year there were 2. This year there are 4. I think where it gets lost is 1. the resources that the W has (still trying to equip the scale at which they’re growing) & 2. Who’s responsible for sourcing the broadcasts https://t.co/ZwuMl2o51M — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) May 4, 2024

From a purely economic standpoint, it is a missed opportunity not to broadcast the games in some manner since the demand is there. David Berri, professor of Economics at Southern Utah University, went to social media to share his viewpoint on the missed opportunity.

Another marketing opportunity lost in women's sports.

Someday people will write dissertations about all the money lost in women's sports by people making bad decisions (often motivated by sexism!). https://t.co/tyOHEywMGG — David Berri (@wagesofwins) May 3, 2024

The Sky’s next game is against the New York Liberty on May 7, but it is not scheduled to be televised. However, given the demand, that could change.

Over 100K dedicated women’s basketball fans watching the Lynx-Sky preseason game via a fan’s pixelated iPhone stream tonight says a lot about the fan base. Invest in women’s sports!!! — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) May 4, 2024

