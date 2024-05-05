Advertisement

Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso’s WNBA debut was streamed on a fan’s phone

Alex Sinatra
·2 min read

The WNBA is gaining new fans and record-breaking viewership, and fans are still scrambling to find where to watch games. Both Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso made their WNBA debuts on Friday, but the game was not broadcast anywhere. Despite the broadcast schedule previously showing the game would be available on League Pass, fans were left in the lurch.

One brave fan, who was attending the game in person, took it into their own hands and began streaming the game against the Minnesota Lynx. The stream then went viral and has been viewed by more than 420,000 people.

There are approximately, at this time, four preseason games scheduled to be televised in some fashion this season. That represents a doubling of preseason games televised compared to last season.

From a purely economic standpoint, it is a missed opportunity not to broadcast the games in some manner since the demand is there. David Berri, professor of Economics at Southern Utah University, went to social media to share his viewpoint on the missed opportunity.

The Sky’s next game is against the New York Liberty on May 7, but it is not scheduled to be televised. However, given the demand, that could change.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire