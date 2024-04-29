Wisconsin transfer portal target commits to North Carolina

Wisconsin basketball transfer portal target Cade Tyson committed to North Carolina on Sunday.

The Badgers were in contact with the Belmont transfer after he entered the portal in late March. That list of schools was extensive and included some of the sport’s powers. Now one month later, he reportedly chooses North Carolina over Tennessee and others.

Tyson averaged 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks on 49% shooting and 46% from three as a sophomore in 2023-24. The sharpshooter will fit in seamlessly to a Tar Heel backcourt that includes R.J. Davis, Elliot Cadeau and Seth Trimble.

Shooting guard Cormac Ryan exhausted his eligibility in 2023-24. Tyson figures to slide in and replace his production.

NEWS: Belmont transfer guard Cade Tyson has committed to North Carolina, source tells @on3sports. The 6-7 sophomore averaged 16.2 PPG this season, shooting 46.5% from three. Also considered Tennessee. https://t.co/eiGpz2xUo7 pic.twitter.com/M8vp7mnsaO — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 28, 2024

Wisconsin, meanwhile, received its first transfer commitment of the offseason on Sunday. The program is looking to replace the departed production of Chucky Hepburn, A.J. Storr and Tyler Wahl, and still needs a few more big-ticket transfers to accomplish that task.

