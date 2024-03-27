Wisconsin reaches out to standout guard in transfer portal

The college men’s basketball transfer portal is heating up and Wisconsin’s coaching staff have gotten in contact with Belmont standout guard Cade Tyson after he entered the portal Monday.

The 6-foot-7 athlete just wrapped up an impressive sophomore campaign with the Bruins, producing 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field. Additionally, he averaged 2.6 three-pointers per contest while making 46.5 percent of his shots from deep.

With AJ Storr potentially moving on to the NBA and Tyler Wahl moving on after his fifth and final season in Madison, Tyson could provide Greg Gard’s Badgers with some much-needed help at the wing position.

Schools who have contacted or inquired about Belmont transfer Cade Tyson so far:

Kansas

Oregon

Florida

Auburn

Texas

Indiana

Wisconsin

Colorado

Miami

Penn State

Butler

NC State

UCF

Ole Miss @cade_tyson @Sim_Frazier @CoachJonesMPB https://t.co/rQpsNDlUhp pic.twitter.com/1BmZE62Iat — Trent Markwith (@TMarkwith14) March 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire