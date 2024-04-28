BREAKING: Wisconsin basketball lands first transfer portal addition

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team secured the commitment of former Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter in the transfer portal Sunday. Hunter was in Madison last week for a visit and he has now decided to become a Badger officially.

Hunter sat out the 2023-2024 campaign due to a medical redshirt, but he averaged 16.9 points, 3.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field in 2022-2023 with the Bears. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound athlete carries multiple years of eligibility with him to Madison.

Wisconsin saw seven players from their roster this past season enter the transfer portal, including starting point guard Chucky Hepburn (Louisville). It’s unclear whether Hunter will be in a position to take over as the team’s primary ball-handler in 2024, but he will likely compete with sophomore John Blackwell and four-star freshman Daniel Freitag for the role.

Greg Gard’s staff was catching a lot of criticism for their lack of activity in acquiring replacements in the portal so far this offseason and Sunday’s move is certainly just the tip of the iceberg in Madison.

