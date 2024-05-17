Wisconsin receives low grade for its spring transfer portal window haul

National college recruiting website Rivals awarded Wisconsin football a letter ‘C’ grade for the program’s moves during the spring transfer portal window.

The window was open from April 16-30 for players to enter. Some in the portal remain uncommitted, as there is no deadline to find a new destination.

Wisconsin in total saw seven players enter the portal: QB Nick Evers, DL T.J. Bollers, DL Gabe Kirschke, WR Tommy McIntosh, DL Mike Jarvis, CB A.J. Tisdell and CB Michael Mack.

It has added three thus far: Vanderbilt offensive lineman Leyton Nelson, Illinois offensive lineman Joey Okla and Boston College wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr.

Despite the necessary depth additions along the offensive line and one at receiver, Wisconsin witnessed some of its key defensive line transfer targets commit to other Power 4 programs. Top DL transfer targets C.J. West, Jay’Viar Suggs and Khurtiss Perry committed to Indiana, LSU and Virginia Tech respectively.

How did each Big Ten program do in the spring transfer portal window? pic.twitter.com/1xkkthDvnQ — Rivals (@Rivals) May 16, 2024

The Badgers remain on the hunt for defensive lineman in the portal — they are still a finalist for former Wyoming DL Gavin Meyer.

Rivals’ grades all fell into the range of B+ to C-. That tight range is likely due to a lack of impactful transfers, with most top players having already moved during the winter period.

The Badgers total transfer class from winter to spring remains ranked as one of the Big Ten’s best. It is set to play an integral role in the team’s success this season.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire