Wisconsin football a finalist for one of the transfer portal’s top DL

Wisconsin football is a finalist to land former Wyoming defensive tackle Gavin Meyer, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

The Badgers were named along with USC, Cal and Illinois. The Franklin, Wisconsin native reportedly already has visits scheduled with the two California schools.

Meyer entered the transfer portal on May 1 after four years at Wyoming. He was a major contributor in both 2022 and 2023, recording a combined 66 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks over those two seasons.

As mentioned, Meyer is originally from Franklin, Wisconsin. He was a three-star defensive end recruit back in the class of 2020 and did not receive an offer from the Badgers. He landed at Wyoming over other top offers including Air Force, Ball State, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State and Navy.

The recruiting process is playing out differently this time around for the veteran lineman. He has received interest nationwide, and is now reportedly down to the three Big Ten schools (USC, Wisconsin, Illinois) and the ACC’s Cal.

Former Wyoming defensive tackle Gavin Meyer has visits scheduled to USC and Cal for next week, his agent @milesjordan40 tells @On3sports. Wisconsin and Illinois round out his top four schools. More: https://t.co/XdzNwLQgH4 pic.twitter.com/dxeRKwykKP — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) May 9, 2024

Wisconsin continues to look for improvements at defensive line with the position being one of the weakest on the 2024 roster. The Badgers are also a finalist for Grand Valley State transfer DL Jay’Viar Suggs, looking at multiple levels to find a plug-and-play contributor at the position.

For more on Wisconsin’s transfer portal activity this spring as Luke Fickell works to improve the roster, check out our 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker.

