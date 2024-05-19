Wisconsin lands visit with popular transfer defensive lineman

Wisconsin landed a visit with Stephen F. Austin transfer defensive lineman Brandon Lane. It is scheduled for the coming days as he prepares to decide on Wednesday, according to a report.

The Badgers are one of four finalists for the FCS transfer, along with the Louisville Cardinals, NC State Wolfpack and Michigan Wolverines.

Lane was originally a member of South Dakota State’s class of 2020. He played sparingly for the Jackrabbits, then transferred to Stephen F. Austin ahead of the 2022 season. The veteran lineman was a significant piece of the Lumberjacks’ defense in 2023, as he recorded 45 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

247Sports notes that Lane transfer committed to Michigan State on April 26, 2024 but quickly decommitted on May 2. He has since visited NC State, and reportedly has visits scheduled to Louisville, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Spoke with @Brandonlane_88 this morning about his transfer recruitment. Visits to #Louisville, #Wisconsin & #Michigan are lined up and hopes to make a decision by Wednesday. Lane had 44 tackles and 6.5 TFLs this past season. pic.twitter.com/Ty5v6DWnRd — The Collective (@247_Collective) May 17, 2024

Wisconsin has seen several of its top transfer defensive line targets commit elsewhere. Those include C.J. West to Indiana, Khurtiss Perry to Virginia Tech and Jay’Viar Suggs to LSU.

The program remains a finalist for former Wyoming DL Gavin Meyer, and is now reportedly also in on Lane.

Luke Fickell and his staff have made the position a priority in the spring transfer cycle and are still hard at work to land a commitment.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire