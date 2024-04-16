Wisconsin football receives an early crystal ball to land 2025 LB Elliott Schaper

Wisconsin football received a crystal ball to land class of 2025 linebacker Elliott Schaper on Friday.

The prediction dropped quickly after Schaper picked up an offer from the Badgers on day one of his unofficial visit this past weekend.

The Austin, Texas native is currently unranked by 247Sports. Wisconsin, Duke, California and Arizona State are Schaper’s only major conference offers at this stage in the recruiting process.

The 6’2″ linebacker already has official visits scheduled to both California and Duke. I’d expect Wisconsin to soon join that list, as the program may already have the upper hand to land a commitment.

247Sports’ crystal ball prediction only has a middle-grade confidence level. But as things stand now, the Badgers appear to be the favorite.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 22 in the nation with seven players committed. The group does not yet have a blue-chip player committed, though that is sure to change as the cycle heats up in the summer months.

