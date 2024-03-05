Advertisement

Wisconsin football class of 2025 commitment tracker

Ben Kenney
As things stand today (March 4, 2024) the Wisconsin Badgers now have eight players committed to their class of 2025.

The class currently ranks No. 9 in the nation and No. 3 in the new Big Ten, though is yet to receive a commitment from a blue-chip recruit.

The recruiting cycle is a critical one for head coach Luke Fickell as he continues to try to shape Wisconsin into his program. His 2024 class was a success, finishing No. 25 in the nation with a blue chip ratio of 50%. Now that success must be carried into future classes as the roster gets built.

As that process continues, here is a tracker for all of Wisconsin’s commits in the class of 2025, updated each time a recruit is added:

QB Landyn Locke

  • Measurables: 6″3′, 180 pounds

  • From: Rockwall, Texas

  • 247Sports composite rankings: No. 48 quarterback, No. 108 overall from the state of Texas, No. 681 overall in the class of 2025

S Remington Moss

  • Measurables: 6″1.5′, 178 pounds

  • From: Fredericksburg, Virginia

  • 247Sports composite rankings: No. 25 safety, No. 10 from the state of Virginia, No. 338 overall in the class of 2025

OT Michael Roeske

  • Measurables: 6″7′, 260 pounds

  • From: Wautoma, Wisconsin

  • 247Sports composite rankings: No. 33 offensive tackle, No. 3 from the state of Wisconsin, No. 415 overall in the class of 2025

LB Cooper Catalano

  • Measurables: 6″2′, 200 pounds

  • From: Germantown, Wisconsin

  • 247Sports composite rankings: No. 64 linebacker, No. 5 from the state of Wisconsin, No. 589 overall in the class of 2025

ATH Cody Haddad

  • Measurables: 6″1′, 175 pounds

  • From: Cleveland, Ohio

  • 247Sports composite rankings: No. 31 athlete, No. 15 from the state of Ohio, No. 484 overall in the class of 2025

CB Jaimier Scott

  • Measurables: 6″1′, 177 pounds

  • From: Cincinnati, Ohio

  • 247Sports composite rankings: No. 16 athlete, No. 12 from the state of Ohio, No. 314 overall in the class of 2025

LB Brenden Anes

  • Measurables: 6″2′, 220 pounds

  • From: Franklin, Tennessee

  • 247Sports composite rankings: No. 70 linebacker, No. 17 from the state of Tennessee, No. 676 overall in the class of 2025

LB Samuel Lateju

  • Measurables: 6″5′, 220 pounds

  • From: Lawrenceville, New Jersey

  • 247Sports composite rankings: No. 71 edge rusher, No. 26 overall from New Jersey

