Wisconsin football class of 2025 commitment tracker

As things stand today (March 4, 2024) the Wisconsin Badgers now have eight players committed to their class of 2025.

The class currently ranks No. 9 in the nation and No. 3 in the new Big Ten, though is yet to receive a commitment from a blue-chip recruit.

The recruiting cycle is a critical one for head coach Luke Fickell as he continues to try to shape Wisconsin into his program. His 2024 class was a success, finishing No. 25 in the nation with a blue chip ratio of 50%. Now that success must be carried into future classes as the roster gets built.

As that process continues, here is a tracker for all of Wisconsin’s commits in the class of 2025, updated each time a recruit is added:

QB Landyn Locke

Measurables: 6″3′, 180 pounds

From: Rockwall, Texas

247Sports composite rankings: No. 48 quarterback, No. 108 overall from the state of Texas, No. 681 overall in the class of 2025

S Remington Moss

Measurables: 6″1.5′, 178 pounds

From: Fredericksburg, Virginia

247Sports composite rankings: No. 25 safety, No. 10 from the state of Virginia, No. 338 overall in the class of 2025

OT Michael Roeske

Measurables: 6″7′, 260 pounds

From: Wautoma, Wisconsin

247Sports composite rankings: No. 33 offensive tackle, No. 3 from the state of Wisconsin, No. 415 overall in the class of 2025

LB Cooper Catalano

Measurables: 6″2′, 200 pounds

From: Germantown, Wisconsin

247Sports composite rankings: No. 64 linebacker, No. 5 from the state of Wisconsin, No. 589 overall in the class of 2025

ATH Cody Haddad

Measurables: 6″1′, 175 pounds

From: Cleveland, Ohio

247Sports composite rankings: No. 31 athlete, No. 15 from the state of Ohio, No. 484 overall in the class of 2025

CB Jaimier Scott

Measurables: 6″1′, 177 pounds

From: Cincinnati, Ohio

247Sports composite rankings: No. 16 athlete, No. 12 from the state of Ohio, No. 314 overall in the class of 2025

LB Brenden Anes

Measurables: 6″2′, 220 pounds

From: Franklin, Tennessee

247Sports composite rankings: No. 70 linebacker, No. 17 from the state of Tennessee, No. 676 overall in the class of 2025

LB Samuel Lateju

Measurables: 6″5′, 220 pounds

From: Lawrenceville, New Jersey

247Sports composite rankings: No. 71 edge rusher, No. 26 overall from New Jersey

