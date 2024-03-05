Wisconsin football class of 2025 commitment tracker
As things stand today (March 4, 2024) the Wisconsin Badgers now have eight players committed to their class of 2025.
The class currently ranks No. 9 in the nation and No. 3 in the new Big Ten, though is yet to receive a commitment from a blue-chip recruit.
The recruiting cycle is a critical one for head coach Luke Fickell as he continues to try to shape Wisconsin into his program. His 2024 class was a success, finishing No. 25 in the nation with a blue chip ratio of 50%. Now that success must be carried into future classes as the roster gets built.
Related: Pre-spring bold predictions for the 2024 Big Ten football season
As that process continues, here is a tracker for all of Wisconsin’s commits in the class of 2025, updated each time a recruit is added:
QB Landyn Locke
Committed!!🔴⚪️ #onwisconsin #JumpAroundMadTown25 pic.twitter.com/qHtCOWSZfz
— Landyn Locke (@LandynLocke) June 22, 2023
Measurables: 6″3′, 180 pounds
From: Rockwall, Texas
247Sports composite rankings: No. 48 quarterback, No. 108 overall from the state of Texas, No. 681 overall in the class of 2025
S Remington Moss
#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/ihDbTsQYbR
— Remington Moss (@21Remy__) February 9, 2024
Measurables: 6″1.5′, 178 pounds
From: Fredericksburg, Virginia
247Sports composite rankings: No. 25 safety, No. 10 from the state of Virginia, No. 338 overall in the class of 2025
OT Michael Roeske
Home!!!! Excited to be a Badger!!! #JumpAroundMadTown25 #onwisconsin #jumparound pic.twitter.com/rgW6W3mQAC
— Michael Roeske (@roeske_michael) November 12, 2023
Measurables: 6″7′, 260 pounds
From: Wautoma, Wisconsin
247Sports composite rankings: No. 33 offensive tackle, No. 3 from the state of Wisconsin, No. 415 overall in the class of 2025
LB Cooper Catalano
#OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball @CoachFick @CoachMikeTress @_maximus347 @AllenTrieu @adamgorney @Rivals_Clint pic.twitter.com/yyjj1PgKhz
— Cooper Catalano (@catalano_cooper) November 29, 2023
Measurables: 6″2′, 200 pounds
From: Germantown, Wisconsin
247Sports composite rankings: No. 64 linebacker, No. 5 from the state of Wisconsin, No. 589 overall in the class of 2025
ATH Cody Haddad
#JumpAroundMadTown #OnWisconsin @CoachFick @CoachHitsch @CoachMikeTress @_maximus347 @PatLambert13 @WisFBRecruiting @BadgerFootball @SIHSSports @WildcatRecruit pic.twitter.com/JVOiKDeFQT
— Cody Haddad (@cody_haddad) January 18, 2024
Measurables: 6″1′, 175 pounds
From: Cleveland, Ohio
247Sports composite rankings: No. 31 athlete, No. 15 from the state of Ohio, No. 484 overall in the class of 2025
CB Jaimier Scott
𝑩𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒍𝒆𝒕’𝒔 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒌… #𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅 pic.twitter.com/Q9giXsqpYR
— Jaimier “shiest” Scott .2 (@JaimierScott) January 20, 2024
Measurables: 6″1′, 177 pounds
From: Cincinnati, Ohio
247Sports composite rankings: No. 16 athlete, No. 12 from the state of Ohio, No. 314 overall in the class of 2025
LB Brenden Anes
💯COMMITTED🔴⚪️ #OnWisconsin🦡 pic.twitter.com/frZEQHVEXA
— Brenden Anes (@BrendenAnes22) January 23, 2024
Measurables: 6″2′, 220 pounds
From: Franklin, Tennessee
247Sports composite rankings: No. 70 linebacker, No. 17 from the state of Tennessee, No. 676 overall in the class of 2025
LB Samuel Lateju
BREAKING: Three-star outside linebacker Samuel Lateju has committed to the #Badgers.https://t.co/L2rweLnnEO pic.twitter.com/WRYnCvKG1H
— Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) March 4, 2024
Measurables: 6″5′, 220 pounds
From: Lawrenceville, New Jersey
247Sports composite rankings: No. 71 edge rusher, No. 26 overall from New Jersey
Follow Badgers Wire
[lawrence-related id=72026,71615,71607,71609]
Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.