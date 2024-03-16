Wisconsin basketball's Tyler Wahl discusses controversial OT foul against Purdue's Zach Edey

Wisconsin basketball shattered Big Ten Tournament brackets on Saturday when it upset 1-seed Purdue 76-75 in overtime.

And the Badgers did it without one of their key contributors: Tyler Wahl.

Wahl, who was questionable to play against the Boilermakers due to a knee injury, fouled out in overtime of Saturday's Big Ten Tournament semifinals after receiving his fifth foul of the afternoon. The Badgers guard, who was limited to three minutes of action in the first half due to foul trouble, was on the Purdue side of the court with Boilermakers star forward Zach Edey heading into the paint.

Wahl was called for the block, sending him to the bench for the remainder of the game. The call itself caused some questions by those on social media and the CBS broadcast crew, as it was not called an offensive charge foul on Edey.

Tyler Wahl foul against Zach Edey

CBS Sports rules analyst Gene Steratore said on the broadcast that a leading reason Wahl was called for the foul —as opposed to Edey — was because he didn't "make enough space for (Edey) to make another move" and he was "stationary" on the court while attempting to guard Edey.

Here's a video of the foul that resulted in Wahl fouling out against Purdue:

This was called a foul on Tyler Wahl pic.twitter.com/ajPNZ6IBck — Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) March 16, 2024

Tyler Wahl comments on foul vs. Purdue

Following the game, Wahl was asked about the foul by Journal Sentinel Badger beat reporter Jeff Potrykus.

"We can’t control what the refs call and we’ve got to move on from that," Wahl said. "If they make a good or a bad call, we can’t blink an eye. We’ve got to move on to what’s next."

Edey has drawn similar fouls this season. One came vs. the Badgers in West Lafayette, Indiana, on March 10 against Wisconsin junior guard Chucky Hepburn. Another came against Northwestern sophomore forward Nick Martinelli on Jan. 31.

The Badgers' Nolan Winter was also tabbed with a questionable foul against Edey in overtime, resulting him in also fouling out.

Wisconsin will now play for its fourth Big Ten Tournament title on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT against either 2-seed Illinois or 3-seed Nebraska. The Badgers have not been the automatic qualifier out of the Big Ten for the NCAA Tournament since 2015, when they beat Michigan State 80-69 in overtime.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl discusses questionable OT foul vs. Purdue's Zach Edey