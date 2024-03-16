Wisconsin stuns No. 3 Purdue in overtime to reach Big Ten tournament title game

MINNEAPOLIS – Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and his weary players won't have any time to rest before the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday.

They couldn't care less.

They have one more Big Ten tournament game to play.

Box score: Wisconsin 76, Purdue 75 (OT)

Despite seeing two starters and three players overall foul out against top-seeded Purdue on Saturday, the fifth-seeded Badgers forced overtime at the regulation buzzer and then made two huge plays in the final 21.6 seconds of the extra period to stun the Boilermakers, 76-75, at the Target Center.

Chucky Hepburn, who sat out UW's quarterfinal victory because of a knee problem, drew a charging call against Braden Smith with 21.6 seconds left.

"I was just trying to force a turnover," Hepburn said. "I knew Braden Smith had gotten into me a little bit. So I was able to sell the charge and he definitely extended (his arm), and they called it."

Max Klesmit then took a pass from Hepburn, drove into the lane hit a floater – over Lance Jones and Zach Edey – with 4.8 seconds left to give UW a one-point lead. The Badgers survived and advanced when and UW Jones’ desperation three-pointer was well off the mark.

"Really just trying to get something at the front of the rim," Klesmit said. "Chucky drove it into the lane and draws a lot of attention. Just got a good look at the end, and it went in."

The Badgers (22-12) avenged two regular-season losses to Purdue and are set to face second-seeded Illinois (25-8) in the title game at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Illini, who defeated UW in the teams' lone regular-season meeting, advanced with a 98-87 victory over Nebraska in the second semifinal on Saturday.

Purdue (29-4) should remain in the running for a No. 1 seeding in the NCAA field, set to be announced Sunday.

"Obviously a terrific game, a terrific win for our team against a terrific Purdue team," said Gard joined in the interview room by Hepburn and Klesmit. "I just can't say enough about these two guys to my right and also the other guys in the locker room, just the determination, the depth that we had to play with because of fouls, how guys stepped up and helped each other out, the execution out of timeouts.

"At the end, the defensive play Chucky made there at the end to get a charge. I can go down the list. Just a terrific March game. Excited to watch these guys mature and grow and get better as the season's going on, and they're playing their best basketball right now."

Wisconsin forwards Carter Gilmore (14) and Chris Hodges and Purdue center Zach Edey compete for the ball Saturday.

Purdue capitalized with free throws on Wisconsin fouls

UW took the floor Saturday with both Hepburn and Tyler Wahl (knee) in the starting lineup.

Health wasn’t UW’s No. 1 challenge. Staying out of foul trouble was.

The Badgers were called for 15 fouls in the first 20 minutes, which allowed Purdue to hit 13 of 18 free throws.

Five UW players had two fouls apiece and one (Nolan Winter) had three in the opening half. Crowl, Wahl and Winter all fouled out and Purdue finished 24 of 32 from the line compared to just 5 of 9 for UW.

Hepburn, who scored just before the regulation buzzer to force overtime, was fabulous. He hit 9 of 12 shots and finished with 22 points, four assists, three steals and two rebounds. He had zero turnovers in 38 minutes.

"My knee wasn’t feeling that bad," Hepburn said. "Nothing was stopping me."

AJ Storr has another strong game for Badgers

Klesmit, battling by a groin injury, added 12 points, five five assists and five rebounds.

AJ Storr, who scored a college-best 30 points in the quarterfinal victory over Northwestern, scored 14 points in the opening half Saturday. He hit just 8 of 23 shots but finished with 20 points and six rebounds and battled despite taking an elbow to the nose, a shot that drew blood.

Crowl, 6 of 8 from three-point range and 15 of 20 overall in the victories over Maryland and Northwestern, looked to score whether Edey was on the floor or on the bench. He contributed 11 points, three rebounds and two assists but fouled out in the final minute of regulation.

Wahl was 0 of 4 from three-point range and 2 of 9 overall. However, he delivered the inbound pass to Hepburn on the tying shot in regulation and battled through his knee injury to contribute four points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

He wasn't sure until about 10 minutes before tip that he would try to play.

"I went though warm-ups and it wasn’t loosening up too much," he said. "I got back in here and I said: 'I might as well do it. I’m here. We’re in the semifinals. This is what we came here to do. We came here to win games.'

"I couldn’t let my team go out there without me."

Key reserve John Blackwell didn't score, but Carter Gilmore (three points), Kamari McGee (two points) and Markus Ilver (two points) all hit key shots on a day when every point mattered.

"I think we’re one of the deepest teams in the country," Crowl said.

Zach Edey leads Purdue with 28 points

Edey (24.3 ppg, 11.8 rpg) played just seven minutes in the first half after picking up a foul and a technical foul less than three minutes into the game. He scored six points in the opening half and finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds. He hit 14 of 19 free throws.

No other Purdue player scored in double figures.

The Badgers scored 15 points off 16 Purdue turnovers. UW turned the ball over just five times and the Boilermakers failed to score a point off any of the miscues.

"You can go and look at individual plays or all the way through the game," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "Just needed one more stop somewhere, one more score, one more free throw, whatever it might be, to kind of put this game out of reach and get to that two possessions late in the regulation or late in the overtime."

UW failed to get that stop in the final seconds of regulation after Edey hit just 1 of 2 free throws for a 66-64 lead.

UW got the ball across half-court and called a timeout with 2.7 seconds left. Gard called for a play that resulted in a winning three-pointer by Bronson Koenig against Xavier in the second round of the 2016. Hepburn got the ball from Wahl and looked to shoot a three-pointer but Smith was too close. Hepburn drove inside Smith for the lay-up to force overtime.

"We had this game circled on our calendar a little bit," Crowl said. "We knew if we’d get a couple wins we’d play Purdue again.…

"We really wanted to get them and finally we got over the hump today. It’s really rewarding.

"We’ve got one more tomorrow. Let’s finish it up."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin stuns No. 3 Purdue in OT in Big Ten basketball semifinal