Wisconsin Badgers in the running for popular Belmont transfer power forward
As the NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal continues to grow in number of athletes, Wisconsin has reached out to Belmont transfer forward Malik Dia.
Dia announced on March 16 that he is entering the transfer portal while also testing out the NBA waters following his sophomore season with the Bruins. After starting his collegiate career at Vanderbilt, the 6-foot-9 athlete joined Belmont ahead of the 2023-2024 campaign, averaging 16.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
If Dia does ultimately stick around college basketball, he’d potentially present Greg Gard with a direct replacement for graduating senior Tyler Wahl in Wisconsin’s front court in Madison next season.
Belmont transfer forward Malik Dia has heard from the following schools since entering the portal, he tells @On3sports:
UConn
Indiana
USC
Texas
Kansas State
Florida
Ole Miss
Arkansas
Virginia
Villanova
South Carolina
Wisconsin
Boston College
Arizona State
Wake Forest
Nevada… https://t.co/aZOSrCwt9w
— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 26, 2024