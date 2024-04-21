Why is NBA legend Michael Jordan at Talladega for Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series race?

TALLADEGA − Michael Jordan made an appearance at Talladega Superspeedway for the NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500 race on Sunday.

It's not surprising to see the former NBA legend around at the race track as he is a co-owner of 23XI Racing. Since starting the team in 2021, Jordan has become a fixture at NASCAR races. On Sunday, he was atop of his No. 45 pit box for the car driven by Tyler Reddick.

The team is also owned by NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, although he doesn't race for the team. The team has brought home five wins, including a win at Talladega during the 2021 fall race, Bubba Wallace's first win.

Jordan is a six-time NBA champion who played for the Chicago Bulls from 1984-1998 but took of the 1994 season and played minor league baseball for the Birmingham Barons in Alabama. Jordan won five MVPs and was a 14-time all-star.

Since ending his NBA career he jumped into the business world, continuing the Jordan Brand, which is sponsoring the No. 45 car this week. He also owned the Charlotte Hornets but sold the team in 2023.

23XI Racing owner and former NBA legend Michael Jordan sits a top of the No. 45 car pit box.

