Live Updates from NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500 race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday
TALLADEGA — It's race day at Talladega Superspeedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500 will cap off the spring weekend at Talladega on Sunday. The race starts at 2 p.m. CT on FOX.
Kyle Busch is the defending race winner while Ryan Blaney won last time out at the track, winning the fall playoff race on the way to winning the championship.
Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series race starting lineup
Michael McDowell will lead the field to green after winning his second career pole, with both coming this season. Kyle Larson will move to the back after not being allowed to qualify for "unapproved adjustments" to his car.
Row 1: Michael McDowell, Austin Cindric
Row 2: Todd Gilliland, Kyle Busch
Row 3: Austin Dillion, Martin Truex Jr.
Row 4: Joey Logano, Chris Buescher
Row 5: Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell
Row 6: Ryan Preece, Alex Bowman
Row 7: William Byron, Bubba Wallace
Row 8: Ty Gibbs, Harrison Burton
Row 9: Shane Van Gisbergen, Tyler Reddick
Row 10: Daniel Hemric, John Hunter Nemechek
Row 11: Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski
Row 12: Denny Hamlin, Anthony Alfredo
Row 13: Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe
Row 14: Justin Haley, Erik Jones
Row 15: Josh Berry, Zane Smith
Row 16: Corey LaJoie, Ross Chastain
Row 17: Ricky Stenhouse, Cody Ware
Row 18: Carson Hocevar, Noah Gragson
Row 19: BJ McLeod, Kyle Larson (DNQ)
Talladega Race Day weather
As of Saturday, April 20, from the Weather Channel
While there is still a chance of rain for Sunday, it has gone down from a more than 90% chance earlier in the week to below a 20% chance as it gets closer to race time. There is still a strong chance of rain in the morning but it could clear up closer to race time. The temperatures will be in the low 60s before dipping into the 50s later in the night.
