Live Updates from NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500 race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday

TALLADEGA — It's race day at Talladega Superspeedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500 will cap off the spring weekend at Talladega on Sunday. The race starts at 2 p.m. CT on FOX.

Kyle Busch is the defending race winner while Ryan Blaney won last time out at the track, winning the fall playoff race on the way to winning the championship.

Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series race starting lineup

Michael McDowell will lead the field to green after winning his second career pole, with both coming this season. Kyle Larson will move to the back after not being allowed to qualify for "unapproved adjustments" to his car.

Row 1: Michael McDowell, Austin Cindric

Row 2: Todd Gilliland, Kyle Busch

Row 3: Austin Dillion, Martin Truex Jr.

Row 4: Joey Logano, Chris Buescher

Row 5: Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell

Row 6: Ryan Preece, Alex Bowman

Row 7: William Byron, Bubba Wallace

Row 8: Ty Gibbs, Harrison Burton

Row 9: Shane Van Gisbergen, Tyler Reddick

Row 10: Daniel Hemric, John Hunter Nemechek

Row 11: Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski

Row 12: Denny Hamlin, Anthony Alfredo

Row 13: Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe

Row 14: Justin Haley, Erik Jones

Row 15: Josh Berry, Zane Smith

Row 16: Corey LaJoie, Ross Chastain

Row 17: Ricky Stenhouse, Cody Ware

Row 18: Carson Hocevar, Noah Gragson

Row 19: BJ McLeod, Kyle Larson (DNQ)

Talladega Race Day weather

As of Saturday, April 20, from the Weather Channel

While there is still a chance of rain for Sunday, it has gone down from a more than 90% chance earlier in the week to below a 20% chance as it gets closer to race time. There is still a strong chance of rain in the morning but it could clear up closer to race time. The temperatures will be in the low 60s before dipping into the 50s later in the night.

