How to watch Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway: TV, stream info

TALLADEGA — It's race day at Talladega Superspeedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series Geico 500 will cap off the spring weekend at Talladega on Sunday. The race starts at 2 p.m. CT on FOX.

Michael McDowell will lead the field to green after winning his second career pole, with both coming this season. Kyle Larson will move to the back after not being allowed to qualify for "unapproved adjustments" to his car.

While there is still a chance of rain for Sunday, it has gone down from more than a 90% chance earlier in the week to below a 20% chance as it gets closer to race time. There is still a strong chance of rain in the morning but it clears up closer to race time. The temperatures will be in the low 60s before dipping into the 50s later in the night.

Kyle Busch is the defending race winner while Ryan Blaney won last time out at the track, winning the fall playoff race on the way to winning his first championship.

How to watch Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

Date: Sunday, April 21

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Channel: FOX

