NASCAR cup series 2024 spring Talladega race, What to know: tickets, parking, TV, etc

It's Talladega week in Alabama once again.

The track out in Talladega County will host three races this weekend starting with an ARCA series and Xfinity series race on Saturday and wrapping up with the Cup Series race on Sunday. The weekend truly gets started with ARCA practice and Xfinity qualifying on Friday while Cup Series qualifies on Saturday.

Kyle Busch is looking to get back into the winners circle for the first time this season as the defending champion of the spring race. Ryan Blaney took home the fall race win, after finishing second in the spring race.

NASCAR Cup series spring Talladega race information

Date: Sunday, April 21

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: NBC

Location: Talladega Motor Speedway

Defending winner: Kyle Busch

Geico 500 race details

Race length: 500 miles

Laps: 188 laps

Stages: TBA

How to watch Geico 500

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Date: Sunday, April 21

Channel: FOX

How to buy tickets for the fall Talladega race

There are options for one-day and two-day tickets, along with a student package that is $25 dollars to see the Cup race on Sunday. Click here for more information.

2024 spring Talladega weekend weather outlook

Weather updated as of Monday, April 15, via Weather Channel

For Friday the high will be 81℉, the low will be 60℉ with a chance of thunderstorms. There is an 39% chance of rain with sunset coming around 7:18 p.m. The chance of rain will decrease throughout the day.

For Saturday the high will be 79℉, the low will be 56℉ with partly cloudy skies and rain. There is an 54% chance of rain with sunset coming around 7:19 p.m.

For Sunday the high will be around 65℉ and a low of 48℉ with partly cloudy skies and rain, as well. The chance of rain is 74%. Sunset will be 7:19 p.m. CT.

Parking at Talladega Motor Speedway

Talladega Motor Speedway offers free parking, click here for a map. There are option for closer paid parking, go to Talladega Motor Speedway's website for more information.

Track details of Talladega Motor Speedway

Lap length: 2.660 miles

Turn Banking: 33°

Trioval banking: 16.5°

Trackwidth: 48-feet wide, 12-foot apron

Lights: No

AG-PRO 300 NASCAR Xfinity series race information

Date: Saturday, April 20

Time: 3 p.m. CT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: Talladega Motor Speedway

General Tire 200 NASCAR ARCA series race information

Date: Saturday, April 20

Time: 11:30 a.m. CT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: Talladega Motor Speedway

Spring Talladega 2024 race weekend schedule

Saturday, April 20

11:30 a.m. - General Tire 200 ARCA series race starts

2 p.m. - AG-PRO 300 Xfinity series race start

7:30 p.m. - Concert featuring Walker Hayes

Sunday, April 21

2 p.m. - Start of Cup Series race

