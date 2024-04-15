NASCAR cup series 2024 spring Talladega race, What to know: tickets, parking, TV, etc
It's Talladega week in Alabama once again.
The track out in Talladega County will host three races this weekend starting with an ARCA series and Xfinity series race on Saturday and wrapping up with the Cup Series race on Sunday. The weekend truly gets started with ARCA practice and Xfinity qualifying on Friday while Cup Series qualifies on Saturday.
Kyle Busch is looking to get back into the winners circle for the first time this season as the defending champion of the spring race. Ryan Blaney took home the fall race win, after finishing second in the spring race.
NASCAR Cup series spring Talladega race information
Date: Sunday, April 21
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: NBC
Location: Talladega Motor Speedway
Defending winner: Kyle Busch
Geico 500 race details
Race length: 500 miles
Laps: 188 laps
Stages: TBA
How to watch Geico 500
Time: 2 p.m. CT
Date: Sunday, April 21
Channel: FOX
How to buy tickets for the fall Talladega race
There are options for one-day and two-day tickets, along with a student package that is $25 dollars to see the Cup race on Sunday. Click here for more information.
2024 spring Talladega weekend weather outlook
Weather updated as of Monday, April 15, via Weather Channel
For Friday the high will be 81℉, the low will be 60℉ with a chance of thunderstorms. There is an 39% chance of rain with sunset coming around 7:18 p.m. The chance of rain will decrease throughout the day.
For Saturday the high will be 79℉, the low will be 56℉ with partly cloudy skies and rain. There is an 54% chance of rain with sunset coming around 7:19 p.m.
For Sunday the high will be around 65℉ and a low of 48℉ with partly cloudy skies and rain, as well. The chance of rain is 74%. Sunset will be 7:19 p.m. CT.
Parking at Talladega Motor Speedway
Talladega Motor Speedway offers free parking, click here for a map. There are option for closer paid parking, go to Talladega Motor Speedway's website for more information.
Track details of Talladega Motor Speedway
Lap length: 2.660 miles
Turn Banking: 33°
Trioval banking: 16.5°
Trackwidth: 48-feet wide, 12-foot apron
Lights: No
AG-PRO 300 NASCAR Xfinity series race information
Date: Saturday, April 20
Time: 3 p.m. CT
TV: Fox Sports 1
Location: Talladega Motor Speedway
General Tire 200 NASCAR ARCA series race information
Date: Saturday, April 20
Time: 11:30 a.m. CT
TV: Fox Sports 1
Location: Talladega Motor Speedway
Spring Talladega 2024 race weekend schedule
Saturday, April 20
11:30 a.m. - General Tire 200 ARCA series race starts
2 p.m. - AG-PRO 300 Xfinity series race start
7:30 p.m. - Concert featuring Walker Hayes
Sunday, April 21
2 p.m. - Start of Cup Series race
