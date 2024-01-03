Why was Matt House fired? LSU football fires DC, defensive staffers after dismal season

LSU football on Wednesday announced it has fired defensive coordinator Matt House and several defensive staffers following what was largely a disappointing season for the Tigers' defensive unit.

Coach Brian Kelly in a statement described the decision as "difficult," before adding it was in the best interest of the program and its players. The other defensive staffers fired include safeties coach Kerry Cooks, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey.

Per LSU's release:

“This morning, I met with Matt House, Kerry Cooks, Robert Steeples, and Jimmy Lindsey to inform them that they would not return to our coaching staff in 2024," Kelly said in the statement. "I want to thank each of these coaches for their work on behalf of our football program and our institution during their time here. Decisions like these are always difficult, and we do not make them lightly, but they are made with the best interests of our program and our student-athletes in mind."

Kelly on Dec. 5, 2023 said he was evaluating the defense and its staff, adding the unit "did not play to the level that our standard is set at." Kelly added that whatever decisions he would make would not be made hastily.

"I'm not afraid to make those decisions," told reporters. "And I'm going to do what's best for LSU's football program and the pursuit of a national championship. But I'm going to do it informed. I'm going to do what's best for the program.”

LSU on Monday finished its season with a 35-31 victory over unranked Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl, moving it to 10-3 on the season (6-2 in SEC play). The Badgers' offense had several opt-outs, however, including running back Braelon Allen, for preparation in the 2024 NFL Draft. Even so, the Tigers gave up 506 yards in what was an offensive shootout.

That game illustrated the disparity in success between the Tigers' success on offense and defense. The former was among the best in the country, led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels and a pair of potential first-round receivers in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

Here's a look at Kelly's decision to fire House and several defensive staffers:

Why was Matt House fired at LSU?

House was fired after just two seasons in Baton Rouge. Part of the reason for his dismissal from the program was the unit's struggles throughout the 2023 season. The defense gave up more than 400 yards and 28 points per game on the season.

LSU gave up 30 or more points in eight games this season; 40 or more points in two games; and gave up 55 points in a loss to Ole Miss.

Moreover, the Tigers' three losses saw them fall 45-24 to No. 8 Florida State; 55-49 to No. 20 Ole Miss; and 42-28 to No. 8 Alabama. They gave up an average of 47.3 points per game in those defeats, yet scored an average of 33.7 points per game. They still lost by an average of 13.7 points in those defeats.

The 2022 unit saw similar struggles on defense, with three of its four losses coming in games in which it allowed 38 points or more.

LSU defensive stats

The LSU defense was ranked among the worst teams in FBS in several key statistics in 2023, including total defense and scoring defense. Here is a look at LSU's defensive statistics in 2023, per the NCAA's official stats:

Total defense: 416.6 yards per game (105th)

Scoring defense: 28 points per game (T-78th)

Passing defense: 255.6 yards per game (115th)

Rushing defense: 161 yards per game (85th)

Turnovers generated: 14 (T-103rd)

Third-down conversion: .448 (114th)

Fourth-down conversion: .433 (T-31st)

First downs allowed: 274 (T-103rd)

Red zone defensive scoring: .889 (109th)

Team sacks: 2.38 sacks per game (T-42nd)

Matt House contract details

Per USA Today's assistant coach salaray database, House was paid $1.9 million in 2023, making him the sixth-highest-paid assistant coach in college football among assistants at schools from which information was available, and second in the SEC (behind only No. 4 Glenn Schumann of Georgia, at $1.902 million).

Per the database, Lindsey made $700,000 in 2023, while Cooks and Steeples both made $500,000.

