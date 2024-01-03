Brian Thomas Jr. declares for 2024 NFL Draft: Stats, projection for LSU football receiver

LSU football suffered a loss on Tuesday, but one that wasn't wholly unexpected.

Tigers receiver Brian Thomas Jr. announced via Instagram that he will forgo his final year of eligibility to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. He is coming off his top statistical season at LSU, enjoying career-highs in catches (68), receiving yards (1,177) and receiving touchdowns (17).

The Walker, Louisiana, native finished his career in Baton Rouge helping the Tigers beat Wisconsin 35-31 in the ReliaQuest Bowl. He had an eight-catch, 98-yard, two-touchdown performance vs. the Badgers — a fitting final chapter to his college football career.

Here is Thomas' Instagram post announcing his intent to declare for the draft. And here's everything you need to know of Thomas' 2024 NFL Draft projections and stats as an LSU Tiger:

Brian Thomas Jr. NFL draft projections

According to the NFL Mock Draft database, Thomas is widely considered to be a first-round selection, with a consensus selection of 21st overall to the Colts. Considering the disparity in the various sites and services and how they make their projections, it's telling that several of the most recent mock drafts consider Thomas a first-round pick.

It is unsurprising, however, considering how impactful he was for the Tigers in 2023.

Brian Thomas Jr. stats

2023 receiving stats: 68 receptions for 1,177 yards (17.3 yards per catch) and 17 touchdowns

Thomas is coming off his best statistical season at LSU, enjoying career highs in several receiving categories, including receptions, yards, touchdowns, yards per reception, receptions per game and receiving yards per game. Of note: His 17 receiving touchdowns led the entire FBS, an even more impressive feat considering he shared the field with Biletnikoff Award finalist Malik Nabers (89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns).

In the two years prior, Thomas combined for 59 catches for 720 yards and seven touchdowns.

