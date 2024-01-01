Here's how No. 13 LSU rallied to beat Wisconsin without Heisman winner in Reliaquest Bowl

TAMPA -- Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels was missing, but it didn't stop LSU from having its quarterbiack provide heroics to win a big game.

Game MVP Garrett Nussmeier led an eight-play, 98-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter to rally No. 13 LSU past unranked Wisconsin, 35-31, on Monday in the 2024 Reliaquest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

Nussmeier connected with Bryan Thomas Jr. on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 3:08 remaining for the winning score. He finished 31 of 45 for 395 yards and three touchdowns as LSU piled up 492 yards of total offense.

Jan 1, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Mason Taylor (86) at Raymond James Stadium.

The Tigers (10-3) needed every bit of their offense's production as their much-maligned defense, ranked 101st nationally in total defense and 76th in scoring defense, allowed 506 yards. Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Modecai had his first 300-yard game of the season and finished 27 of 40 for 378 yards and three touchdowns.

LSU's defense, however, made two big plays when it needed them to clinch the game by sacking Modecai on third and fourth down as the Badgers were driving for the winning score in the final minute.

LSU erases 14-point deficit for 2nd time

Jackson Aker's 33-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half put Wisconsin up 28-14, but LSU rallied to tie the score for the second time with scores on back-to-back possessions.Nussmeier tossed a 38-ychard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr. then followed up with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Chris Hilton Jr. to tie the score, 28-28.

And of course, Wisconsin (7-6) quickly answered to retake the lead, this time on a field goal, to take a 31-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Wisconsin strikes quickly twice for early 14-point lead over LSU

After LSU's opening drive stalled after nine plays, Wisconsin took over at its own 22-yard and needed just five plays to go 78 yards for the first touchdown of the game. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai completed back-to-back passes to Will Pauling for 53 yards, the first a 12-yard gain of third-and-five and the second pass going for 41 yards.

The back-to-back completions set up a 20-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Green in the corner of the end zone for the score.

On the Badgers' third possession, they needed just two plays to go 60 yards and scored on Mordecai's 53-yard pass to Pauling that put Wisconsin up 14-0. Mordecai, who had just six touchdown passes on the season, was 5 of 5 for 127 yards in the quarter, and Pauling had three catches for 106 yards.

LSU salvages first half with big 2nd quarter

LSC was shutout in the first quarter for just the second all season -- the first coming in its 34-31 victory over Arkansas in Game 4 -- but got back in the game by scoring on consecutive possessions to tie the score.

Harold Perkins Jr. scored on a 1-yard run to cap an eight-play, 60-yard drive, and Kaleb Jackson ran in from 12 yards to cap a seven-play, 67-yard drive.

A late touchdown gave Wisconsin a 21-14 halftime lead. The Badgers finished the first half with 291 yards of total offense to 232 yards for LSU. Mordecai was 14 of 20 for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Nussmeier was 18 of 26 for 179 yards and one interception.

