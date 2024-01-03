LSU football, Brian Kelly announce Matt House, defensive assistants won't return in 2024

Massive changes are coming to LSU football's defensive coaching staff.

The Tigers are replacing several defensive staffers for next season, coach Brian Kelly announced in a news release Wednesday. Kelly announced defensive coordinator Matt House, defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, safeties coach Kerry Cooks and cornerbacks coach Jimmy Steeples would not return next season.

“This morning, I met with Matt House, Kerry Cooks, Robert Steeples, and Jimmy Lindsey to inform them that they would not return to our coaching staff in 2024," Kelly said in the release. "I want to thank each of these coaches for their work on behalf of our football program and our institution during their time here. Decisions like these are always difficult, and we do not make them lightly, but they are made with the best interests of our program and our student-athletes in mind.

"Moving forward, we will continue working to build a championship caliber coaching staff in support of our mission to Graduate Champions.”

LSU had perhaps the nation's best offense this season, but paired the impressive unit with one of the worst defenses in the Power Five. The Tigers finished 105th of 130 Division I teams in total defense this season (416.6 yards per game). The move comes as somewhat of a surprise after Kelly expressed confidence in House after LSU allowed 42 points to Alabama in early November, saying, "We're making the kind of progress that I need to see."

The Tigers allowed 31 points in their 35-31 win over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday, despite the Badgers being riddled with opt-outs. They threw for more than 300 yards for the first time all season.

Now LSU must replace its offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, who took the same job at Notre Dame, and a significant portion of its defensive staff, heading into the first year of the newly expanded SEC with Texas and Oklahoma joining the conference.

