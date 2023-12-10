Advertisement
LSU's Jayden Daniels wins Heisman after accounting for 4,946 total yards and 50 TDs

Who won the Heisman Trophy in 2023? Voting results, finalist stats, list of awards winners

Austin Curtright, USA TODAY NETWORK
The Heisman Trophy votes are in, and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is taking home the illustrious hardware. Daniels beat out finalists Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and Marvin Harrison Jr., respectively, for the award.

Daniels passed for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns to four interceptions this season, rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 more touchdowns. The fifth-year senior ranked second in the SEC in rushing yards among all players and finished third nationally in passing yards behind Washington's Penix Jr. and Oregon's Nix.

Daniels is only the Tigers' third Heisman winner in program history following Billy Cannon in 1959 and Joe Burrow in 2019; Burrow, of course, leveraged his season to become the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Penix Jr., who defeated Nix and Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game, is the only finalist competing for a national championship: No. 2 Washington takes on No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

Here's everything to know about the Heisman in 2023, including the finalists' stats and the voting results:

Who won the Heisman Trophy in 2023?

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy ahead of Washington's Penix Jr., Oregon's Nix and Ohio State's Harrison Jr., respectively.

Heisman voting results 2023

  • 1. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU: 2,209 points (503 first-place votes; 217 second-place votes; 86 third-place votes)

  • 2. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington: 1,701 points (292 first-place votes; 341 second-place votes; 143 third-place votes)

  • 3. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon: 885 points (51 first-place votes; 205 second-place votes; 322 third-place votes)

  • 4. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State: 352 points (20 first-place votes; 78 second-place votes; 136 third-place votes)

  • 5. Jordan Travis, QB, FSU: 85 points (8 first-place votes; 19 second-place votes; 23 third-place votes)

  • 6. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama: 73 points (4 first-place votes; 8 second-place votes; 45 third-place votes)

  • 7. Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State: 31 points (1 first-place votes; 2 second-place votes; 24 third-place votes)

  • 8. Cody Schrader, RB, Missouri: 29 points (1 first-place votes; 2 second-place votes; 22 third-place votes)

  • 9. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan: 28 points (3 first-place votes; 2 second-place votes; 15 third-place votes)

  • 10. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan: 21 points (1 first-place votes; 7 second-place votes; 4 third-place votes)

Apart from having the most first-place votes of any Heisman Trophy candidate (and the second-most second-place votes), Daniels also led all vote-getters in five of six voting regions, including the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, South and Southwest. The only region he didn't lead in was Midwest, which was won by Penix.

Heisman Trophy finalists' stats

Jayden Daniels

  • Passing: 236 of 327 (72.2%) for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions

  • Rushing: 135 carries for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns

Michael Penix Jr.

  • Passing: 307 of 466 (65.9%) for 4,218 yards with 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions

  • Rushing: 29 carries for negative-18 yards and three touchdowns

Bo Nix

  • Passing: 336 of 435 (77.2%) for 4,145 yards with 40 touchdowns and three interceptions

  • Rushing: 53 carries for 228 yards and six touchdowns

Marvin Harrison Jr.

  • Receiving: 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns

  • Rushing: Two carries for 26 yards and a touchdown

Heisman Trophy winners history since 2010

College football award winners 2023

  • Maxwell Award: Michael Penix Jr., Washington

  • Walter Camp Award: Jayden Daniels, LSU

  • Home Depot Award: Kalen DeBoer, Washington

  • Jim Thorpe Award: Trey Taylor, Air Force

  • Davey O'Brien Award: Jayden Daniels, LSU

  • Rimington Award: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

  • Lou Groza Award: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)

  • Butkus Award: Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

  • Doak Walker Award: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

  • Biletnikoff Award: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

  • John Mackey Award: Brock Bowers, Georgia

  • Outland Trophy: T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

  • Ray Guy Award: Tory Taylor, Iowa

  • Bednarik Award: Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

  • Bronco Nagurski Trophy: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

  • Burlsworth Trophy: Cody Schrader, Missouri

  • Disney Spirit Award: Brian Dooley, Eastern Michigan

  • William V. Campbell Trophy: Bo Nix, Oregon

  • Wuerffel Trophy: Ladd McConkey, Georgia

  • Broyles Award: Phil Parker, Iowa

