Who won the Heisman Trophy in 2023? Voting results, finalist stats, list of awards winners

The Heisman Trophy votes are in, and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is taking home the illustrious hardware. Daniels beat out finalists Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and Marvin Harrison Jr., respectively, for the award.

Daniels passed for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns to four interceptions this season, rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 more touchdowns. The fifth-year senior ranked second in the SEC in rushing yards among all players and finished third nationally in passing yards behind Washington's Penix Jr. and Oregon's Nix.

REQUIRED READING: How a California QB guru turned LSU football's Jayden Daniels into a Heisman finalist

Daniels is only the Tigers' third Heisman winner in program history following Billy Cannon in 1959 and Joe Burrow in 2019; Burrow, of course, leveraged his season to become the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Penix Jr., who defeated Nix and Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game, is the only finalist competing for a national championship: No. 2 Washington takes on No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

Here's everything to know about the Heisman in 2023, including the finalists' stats and the voting results:

More: LSU football: Who's In? Who's Out? Tracking the Tigers in the transfer portal entering 2024 season

Who won the Heisman Trophy in 2023?

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy ahead of Washington's Penix Jr., Oregon's Nix and Ohio State's Harrison Jr., respectively.

Heisman voting results 2023

Apart from having the most first-place votes of any Heisman Trophy candidate (and the second-most second-place votes), Daniels also led all vote-getters in five of six voting regions, including the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, South and Southwest. The only region he didn't lead in was Midwest, which was won by Penix.

Heisman Trophy finalists' stats

Jayden Daniels

Passing: 236 of 327 (72.2%) for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions

Rushing: 135 carries for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns

Michael Penix Jr.

Passing: 307 of 466 (65.9%) for 4,218 yards with 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions

Rushing: 29 carries for negative-18 yards and three touchdowns

Bo Nix

Passing: 336 of 435 (77.2%) for 4,145 yards with 40 touchdowns and three interceptions

Rushing: 53 carries for 228 yards and six touchdowns

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Receiving: 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns

Rushing: Two carries for 26 yards and a touchdown

More: Jayden Daniels stats: How LSU's Heisman Trophy hopeful compares to Joe Burrow, other winners

Heisman Trophy winners history since 2010

College football award winners 2023

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Who won the Heisman Trophy? Voting results for LSU QB Jayden Daniels