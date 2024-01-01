Malik Nabers receiving yards record: LSU WR sets Tigers' all-time career mark

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers has etched his name in the Tigers' football history books, setting the program's record for most receiving yards in a career during the ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against Wisconsin.

Nabers, who entered Monday's game with the intention of breaking LSU's record, needed only 22 yards to achieve his goal. He did so easily with his third first-quarter catch of the Tigers' game vs. the Badgers, giving him 23 yards on the day.

With that, the unanimous All-America receiver and Biletinikoff Award finalist is now atop a pantheon of LSU receivers that includes Josh Reed, Odell Beckham Jr., Justin Jefferson, Ja'marr Chase and more.

Here's a look at Nabers' stats, and how he came to own LSU's vaunted career receiving yards record:

Malik Nabers stats

Heading into the ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against Wisconsin, Malik Nabers was just 22 yards short of breaking the all-time receiving yards record at LSU, previously held by Reed at 3,001 yards.

Nabers racked up 1,569 yards in 2023, his career high and the most by any wide receiver in college football. He also pulled in 14 receiving touchdowns to add to his 21 career touchdowns in his three-year tenure with the Tigers. Here's a game-by-game look at Nabers' stats:

vs. Florida State: Six catches for 67 yards

vs. Grambling: Five catches for 87 yards, one touchdown

vs. Mississippi State: 13 catches for 239 yards, two touchdowns

vs. Arkansas: Eight catches for 130 yards, two touchdowns

vs. Ole Miss: Eight catches for 102 yards

vs. Missouri: Six catches for 146 yards, one touchdown

vs. Auburn: Six catches for 89 yards, one touchdown

vs. Army: Four catches for 121 yards, two touchdowns

vs. Alabama: 10 catches for 171 yards, one touchdown

vs. Florida: Six catches for 132 yards

vs. Georgia State: Eight catches for 140 yards, two touchdowns

vs. Texas A&M: Six catches for 122 yards, two touchdowns

vs. Wisconsin: Three catches for 23 yards

How many yards does Malik Nabers have?

Before the ReliaQuest Bowl clash with Wisconsin, Nabers was only 22 yards away from surpassing the all-time receiving yards record at LSU. The record, standing at 3,001 yards, was previously held by Reed.

Nabers has 3,003 receiving yards all time after opting out of the second half of the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Malik Nabers receiving yards by year

Year Catches Yards Touchdowns 2021 28 417 4 2022 72 1,017 3 2023 89 1,569 14 Career 189 3,003 21

LSU record for most career receiving yards

With his third catch, Nabers not only became the second receiver in LSU history to eclipse 3,000 career receiving yards, but also passed the first player to do it in Reed. Nabers now holds the career receiving yards record for the Tigers at 3,003 yards.

Here's a look at the company he keeps:

Malik Nabers: 3,003 yards (2021-present) Josh Reed: 3,001 yards (1999-2001) Wendell Davis: 2,708 yards (1984-87) Eric Martin: 2,625 yards (1981-84) Michael Clayton: 2,582 yards (2001-03) Brandon LaFell: 2,517 yards (2006-09) Justin Jefferson: 2,415 yards (2017-19) Dwayne Bowe: 2,403 yards (2003-06) Odell Beckham Jr.: 2,340 yards (2011-13) Tony Moss: 2,196 yards (1986-89)

