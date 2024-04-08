Why is John Calipari leaving Kentucky? Wildcats basketball coach is reportedly headed to Arkansas

For the eighth consecutive year, and much to the consternation of the legions of devoted fans who follow his program, John Calipari’s team is not competing in the Final Four.

The Kentucky basketball coach, though, still found a way to make himself the biggest topic of conversation around college basketball’s marquee event. Or, perhaps more accurately, Kentucky’s former basketball coach.

REQUIRED READING: John Calipari hired by Arkansas? Social media reacts to Kentucky basketball news, reports

Calipari, who led the Wildcats to four Final Fours and their eighth national championship since taking over the program in 2009, is finalizing a five-year contract to become the new head coach at Arkansas, according to multiple reports Sunday night.

It’s a significant move that will accelerate a coaching carousel that had appeared to be winding down.

Calipari is one of the biggest names in the sport, a Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer with 855 career victories and six Final Fours with three different programs. His departure opens up arguably the most desirable head-coaching position in college basketball at a school with immense resources, a lengthy and storied history and an endless reservoir of passion for the sport.

Give those inherent advantages of an ostensibly cushy gig, the question has to be asked — why would Calipari willingly leave all of that? Here’s what you need to know about Calipari’s looming departure and why it happened:

Why is John Calipari leaving Kentucky?

Calipari’s accomplishments over his 15 seasons in Lexington are impossible to ignore and just as difficult to downplay.

In that time, he turned what had been a moribund program under his predecessor, Billy Gillispie, into the sport’s preeminent attraction, bringing a seemingly endless parade of five-star-recruits-turned-first-round-NBA-draft-picks through Rupp Arena.

By just his second season, Kentucky was in the Final Four and the following year, behind national player of the year Anthony Davis, he helped guide the Wildcats to their first NCAA championship since 1998. He followed that up with two more Final Four appearances, in 2014 and 2015.

REQUIRED READING: John Calipari buyout: How much would Kentucky coach be owed if fired after March Madness loss?

The problem for Calipari, though, is that while he continued to win at Kentucky, he never returned to those same heights, the kind that the program and its fans have come to expect.

Those shortcomings have been magnified in recent years. The Wildcats have not made it back to the Final Four since 2015, when a star-studded team that came into the event 38-0 lost to Wisconsin in the national semifinals. Since a run to the Elite Eight in 2019, Kentucky has just one NCAA Tournament win.

In 2020, the tournament was canceled due to the mushrooming COVID-19 pandemic. The following year, Kentucky went 9-16, its worst win percentage in a season since 1926-27. In 2022, as a 2 seed, it was stunned by 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the first round. After a second-round loss in 2023 to Kansas State as a 6 seed, Calipari’s team was again upset by a low seed, this time 14 seed Oakland, in the first round.

In the immediate aftermath of the 80-76 loss to the Golden Grizzlies, speculation swirled that Calipari may not return to the Wildcats, with postseason results dwindling and frustration and even anger among the fan base mounting. CBS’ Matt Norlander, among others, said the night of the loss that “I do think there’s a chance that John Calipari has coached his last game at Kentucky.”

To fire Calipari without cause, however, it would have cost Kentucky $34,968,749 as of April 1. With that enormous figure serving as a sizable obstacle, Barnhart confirmed on March 26 that Calipari would be returning for a 16th season after the two had “conversations about the direction of our men’s basketball program.”

Though they denied it in a sit-down interview last month with LEX 18 News in Lexington, Calipari and Barnhart reportedly have a strained relationship. College basketball journalist Jeff Goodman reported Sunday night as news of serious talks between Calipari and Arkansas escalated that Calipari, citing a source close to the coach, has been “miserable in Lexington.” Additionally, Norlander reported that Calipari privately expressed “significant” interest in the vacant Ohio State job that ultimately went to Jake Diebler, but that “the timing wasn’t right.”

With that discontent lingering, Arkansas emerged as a logical destination. The Razorbacks have a strong basketball history, with a national championship in 1994, and Calipari reportedly has a close relationship with Arkansas megadonor John Tyson (of the Tyson Foods family). The school is also reportedly putting significant resources behind him. According to Goodman, Calipari will have access to an NIL pool in excess of $5 million that will “rank among the best in college basketball.”

John Calipari contract, buyout details

As reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel, Calipari's reported deal with Arkansas is five years in length. Per Goodman, it's worht in the range of $7.5 million to $8 million per year. As for what the Razorbacks owe, the terms of his contract specify that, should Calipari leave Kentucky for another position, he owes nothing to the program.

John Calipari record

Calipari will finish his tenure at Kentucky with a record of 410-123. He is the second-winningest coach in program history, behind only Adolph Rupp.

For his college basketball coaching career, which also includes stops at UMass (1988-96) and Memphis (2000-09), his teams have gone 855-263.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Why is John Calipari leaving Kentucky? Arkansas reportedly hiring Wildcats basketball coach