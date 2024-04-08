Is John Calipari leaving Kentucky? Wildcats coach finalizing deal with Arkansas basketball | Reports

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is reportedly finalizing a deal with Arkansas basketball to replace Eric Musselman as the Razorbacks' head coach.

The deal is reportedly five years in length and expected to be completed in the next 24 hours though no further details are known at this time. Calipari emerged late Sunday as one of Arkansas' top candidates to replace Musselman, who resignedon Thursday to take the same position at USC. Calipari's last game saw his 2 seed Wildcats lose in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament to 15 seed Oakland.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: John Calipari to Arkansas? Kentucky coach reportedly finalizing deal Razorbacks basketball