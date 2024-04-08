John Calipari hired by Arkansas? Social media reacts to Kentucky basketball news, reports

Kentucky basketball might need a new coach, after all.

On the eve of the NCAA Tournament national championship game, Wildcats coach John Calipari reportedly is closing in a deal to coach Arkansas, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Breaking: John Calipari is finalizing a five-year deal to become the next coach at Arkansas. The deal is expected to be completed in the next 24 hours, sources tell @PeteThamel. pic.twitter.com/Gw1rQRyJtU — ESPN (@espn) April 8, 2024

REQUIRED READING: Is John Calipari leaving Kentucky? Wildcats coach finalizing deal with Arkansas basketball | Reports

Considering Calipari's status as one of college basketball's premier coaches and recent a recent confirmation from Kentucky's athletic director Mitch Barnhart saying that Calipari will return to coach the Wildcats next season, the news of Arkansas closing in to hire Calipari created something of a shockwave in the college basketball world.

Calipari, who has been under fire by Kentucky fans in recent years due to poor performances in the NCAA Tournament, would replace Eric Musselman at Arkansas after Musselman left for the opening at Southern California.

Here's a sampling of the best reactions to Calipari's expected move to the Razorbacks:

College basketball reacts to reported John Calipari hire at Arkansas

Leave it to John Calipari to upstage the eighth consecutive Final Four he’s not in. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) April 8, 2024

Oh my goodness….



Out of left field! https://t.co/T1MJByxK6f — Terrence Oglesby (@T_Oglesby22) April 8, 2024

Well, Calipari to Arkansas sure gives us plenty to talk about. Just wow. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 8, 2024

Calipari news will overshadow the title game. Fascinating move on so many levels. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 8, 2024

Coach Cal to Arkansas!? 8mm a year and 6 mil in NIL? That real?



Shyt different out here lord… — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) April 8, 2024

Cal will ultimately be remembered for moving on, but he put 15 years into this Kentucky program that will have a lasting legacy. Countless great memories, a lot of great players and moments, and a national title. Thank you for that.



Now let’s go get our head coach. pic.twitter.com/8XCov93ogS — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) April 8, 2024

I love every bit of this move.



Arkansas get a HOF coach with a new pep in his step



Arkansas commits to more $ for program



Kentucky doesn’t have to pay a buyout & can start fresh w/ almost anyone they want.



Cal stays in the SEC creating incredible storylines



Wins all around pic.twitter.com/Dccv8oneAT — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) April 8, 2024

Arkansas is a national brand in basketball. Has been for a while.



Musselman revitalized it.



Cal will elevate it further.



Truly insane. John Calipari will be the head coach at Arkansas. — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) April 8, 2024

When John Calipari ruins a work dinner… pic.twitter.com/EUNSfA8hwn — CJ Moore (@CJMooreHoops) April 8, 2024

The John Calipari era is over. It was time. I just want to win again. pic.twitter.com/RVanqOmWtq — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) April 8, 2024

Kentucky losing their coach to Arkansas because Arkansas lost their coach to USC because USC lost their coach to SMU is an absurd chain of events — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 8, 2024

That’s wild if cal out of Kentucky — Collin Gillespie (@Colling1021) April 8, 2024

John Calipari will be the new head coach at Arkansas pic.twitter.com/R0W5Mge6Mr — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 8, 2024

Breaking: Arkansas is finalizing a deal with John Calipari, sources tell Fox Sports. He will be the next head coach of the Razorbacks. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 8, 2024

Wait. John Calipari and Arkansas. Fascinating. https://t.co/u3QrkXzsnu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2024

Sources confirm that John Calipari and Arkansas are finalizing a lucrative five-year deal. It’s happening. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) April 8, 2024

Source reiterates Calipari to Arkansas is imminent. He doesn’t have a proper agent and this is a very delicate decision. As was told to me previously: Cal directly approaching Barnhart would mean it’s done. As of two minutes ago, Barnhart still hasn’t been contacted by Calipari — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 8, 2024

🚨BREAKING🚨



Arkansas is finalizing a deal with John Calipari, sources tell @TheFieldOf68 pic.twitter.com/msoePmIyKV — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 8, 2024

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: John Calipari hired by Arkansas? Reactions to Kentucky basketball news