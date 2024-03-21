Kentucky basketball vs Oakland live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness
Third-seeded Kentucky basketball will start its 2024 NCAA Tournament against 14th-seeded Oakland, the Horizon League champion.
The second-seeded Wildcats lost in the opening round in 2022 against 15th-seeded Saint Peter's.
UK (23-9) hopes to return to the Final Four for the first time since 2015.
Kentucky vs Oakland live score updates in NCAA first round
What channel is Kentucky basketball vs Oakland on today? How to watch, stream live
TV channel: CBS
Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Fubo
Kentucky will tip off vs. Oakland on CBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Andrew Catalon (play by play), Steve Lappas (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline).
Kentucky basketball vs. Oakland start time, TV info, location
Start Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
TV Info: CBS
Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Kentucky vs Oakland preview
Kentucky: Kentucky ranks in the top five nationally in points per game, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage, but it is slacking on defense, where it is ranked 345th in opponents' points per game.
Oakland: The Golden Grizzlies get production from multiple players on offense and could challenge the Wildcats defense. Four players have scored more than 1,000 points in their careers, tied for ninth in the NCAA for most active 1,000-point scorers on the same team.
Kentucky vs Oakland basketball odds, betting line, spread
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, March 21, 2024
Spread: Kentucky (-12.5)
Over/under: 161.5 points
Moneyline: Kentucky -1100, Oakland +675
Kentucky vs Oakland prediction, game picks
Kentucky 93, Oakland 72: Kentucky's offense will be too much for Oakland. The Wildcats have scored more than 90 points in four of their last six games and 17 times this season. Oakland's offense has eclipsed 90 points three times all season. Click here for more.
Kentucky vs Oakland injury updates
Kentucky: None
Oakland: Rocket Watts and Isaiah Jones both are battling ankle injuries. Jones likely will start tonight if he is cleared.
Kentucky vs Oakland stats
Kentucky
PPG: 89.4
PPG allowed: 79.7
FG%: 49.7
3PT%: 41.2
KenPom ranking: 21
Oakland
PPG: 76.4
PPG allowed: 72.9
FG%: 45.0
3PT%: 35.1
KenPom ranking: 137
Kentucky vs Oaklandchampionship odds
Odds according to BetMGM:
Kentucky: +2500
Oakland: +100000
Kentucky basketball schedule 2023-24
Below are the last five games of Kentucky's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.
Date
Opponent
Saturday, March 2
Kentucky 111, Arkansas 102
Wednesday, March 6
Kentucky 93, Vanderbilt 77
Saturday, March 9
Kentucky 85, Tennessee 81
Friday, March 15
Texas A&M 97, Kentucky 87 (SEC Tournament)
Thursday, March 21
Kentucky vs. Oakland (NCAA Tournament)
Oakland basketball schedule 2023-24
Below are the last five games of Oakland's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.
Date
Opponent
Saturday, March 2
Oakland 75, Detroit Mercy 70
Thursday, March 7
Oakland 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 65 (Horizon League Tournament)
Monday, March 11
Oakland 74, Cleveland State 71 (Horizon League Tournament)
Tuesday, March 12
Oakland 83, Wisconsin-Milwaukee 76 (Horizon League Tournament)
Thursday, March 21
Oakland vs. Kentucky (NCAA Tournament)
