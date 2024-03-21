Kentucky basketball vs Oakland live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness

Third-seeded Kentucky basketball will start its 2024 NCAA Tournament against 14th-seeded Oakland, the Horizon League champion.

The second-seeded Wildcats lost in the opening round in 2022 against 15th-seeded Saint Peter's.

UK (23-9) hopes to return to the Final Four for the first time since 2015.

Kentucky vs Oakland live score updates in NCAA first round

What channel is Kentucky basketball vs Oakland on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: CBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Fubo

Kentucky will tip off vs. Oakland on CBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Andrew Catalon (play by play), Steve Lappas (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline).

Kentucky basketball vs. Oakland start time, TV info, location

Start Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Info: CBS

Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Kentucky vs Oakland preview

Kentucky: Kentucky ranks in the top five nationally in points per game, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage, but it is slacking on defense, where it is ranked 345th in opponents' points per game.

Oakland: The Golden Grizzlies get production from multiple players on offense and could challenge the Wildcats defense. Four players have scored more than 1,000 points in their careers, tied for ninth in the NCAA for most active 1,000-point scorers on the same team.

Kentucky vs Oakland basketball odds, betting line, spread

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, March 21, 2024

Spread: Kentucky (-12.5)

Over/under: 161.5 points

Moneyline: Kentucky -1100, Oakland +675

Kentucky vs Oakland prediction, game picks

Kentucky 93, Oakland 72: Kentucky's offense will be too much for Oakland. The Wildcats have scored more than 90 points in four of their last six games and 17 times this season. Oakland's offense has eclipsed 90 points three times all season. Click here for more.

Kentucky vs Oakland injury updates

Kentucky: None

Oakland: Rocket Watts and Isaiah Jones both are battling ankle injuries. Jones likely will start tonight if he is cleared.

Kentucky vs Oakland stats

Kentucky

PPG: 89.4

PPG allowed: 79.7

FG% : 49.7

3PT% : 41.2

KenPom ranking: 21

Oakland

PPG: 76.4

PPG allowed: 72.9

FG% : 45.0

3PT% : 35.1

KenPom ranking: 137

Kentucky vs Oaklandchampionship odds

Odds according to BetMGM:

Kentucky: +2500

Oakland: +100000

Kentucky basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Kentucky's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 2 Kentucky 111, Arkansas 102 Wednesday, March 6 Kentucky 93, Vanderbilt 77 Saturday, March 9 Kentucky 85, Tennessee 81 Friday, March 15 Texas A&M 97, Kentucky 87 (SEC Tournament) Thursday, March 21 Kentucky vs. Oakland (NCAA Tournament)

Oakland basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Oakland's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 2 Oakland 75, Detroit Mercy 70 Thursday, March 7 Oakland 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 65 (Horizon League Tournament) Monday, March 11 Oakland 74, Cleveland State 71 (Horizon League Tournament) Tuesday, March 12 Oakland 83, Wisconsin-Milwaukee 76 (Horizon League Tournament) Thursday, March 21 Oakland vs. Kentucky (NCAA Tournament)

Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball vs Oakland live score, updates: NCAA Tournament