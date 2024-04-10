Why did free agent Mike Danna return to Chiefs? He said it starts with these 3 words

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna remained patient throughout the free-agent process, eventually agreeing to a three-year deal with KC last week.

So, what was the biggest factor in his return?

“I prioritized winning,” Danna said during a news conference with reporters Wednesday. “There’s no organization right now that’s like this. That’s my biggest thing: prioritize winning and the brotherhood I built here. It feels so good to be back.”

Danna, 26, is coming off a career year; he played in 16 regular-season games for the Chiefs last season, posting 50 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks.

The 6-foot-2, 257-pound Danna was initially KC’s fifth-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. His extension with the Chiefs is for three years and $24 million, with $13 million guaranteed.

Last season, Chiefs teammates often cited Danna as one of the team’s unsung heroes.

“I’ve just kind of bet on myself all these years and let my play do the talking, and being a person who leads by example and just being a hard worker,” Danna said Wednesday. “That’s all I am, and that’s all I want to be known as. Just a grinder. I’m so glad to be back.”

He’s not the only defensive player returning to KC. The Chiefs, in fact, have yet to sign a defensive free agent this offseason that wasn’t on the roster a year ago.

The unrestricted free agents back with the Chiefs include defensive linemen Chris Jones, Mike Pennel, Derrick Nnadi and Tershawn Wharton, along with linebacker Drue Tranquill and safety Deon Bush.

Danna said it “put a smile on my face” to see so many familiar names staying with the Chiefs. Those moves also made him figure it might only be a matter of time before he re-signed.

“Being here ... I look forward to going to work every day, man. So when you’ve got that feeling, you don’t really want to let it go,” Danna said. “There’s always elsewhere, but I had a lot of stuff invested here — a lot of work, a lot of grind, a lot of sweat and tears. Why not go for a three-peat, you know? Why wouldn’t you want to be a part of this journey?”

KC’s defense, which ranked second in both total and scoring defense a year ago, should have high expectations again in 2024. Though the Chiefs traded away star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to Tennessee and lost linebacker Willie Gay to free agency, they project to return all their other starters from last year’s Super Bowl run.

The Chiefs also featured one of the youngest defenses in the NFL last season.

“Last year, we were relentless,” Danna said. “But this year, I imagine it being 10 times more. There’s dudes hungrier now than they were last year.”

Danna places himself in that category, saying the new contract won’t change his motivation.

“I still feel like I’ve got a chip on my shoulder. I still feel like I’ve got something to prove out there,” Danna said. “There’s no settling down on this end, on our side of the ball.”