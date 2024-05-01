Why did Cowboys give $245,000 guaranteed to an undrafted rookie at non-need position?

After taking eight players in the 2024 NFL Draft and missing out on one of their biggest needs, it was rightly assumed that the Dallas Cowboys were going to target a running back among their undrafted rookie free agents.

The Cowboys came to terms with Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat on the same day that they signed veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott.

But the jewel of the post-draft signings was a player at seemingly a position of strength for Cowboys in Minnesota tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford.

The Cowboys won a bidding war for the services of the 6-foot-7, 270-pound cyborg, giving him a $20,000 signing bonus and $225,000 guaranteed.

He will join a position that includes budding star Jake Ferguson, 2023 second round pick Luke Schoonmaker, Noah Fant and John Stephens Jr, who would have made the team last year after an outstanding training camp if not for a torn ACL.

Why the demand for Spann-Ford?

His fifth-round grade was the highest left on the Cowboys board.And the Cowboys began working to sign him before the draft was over.

His size and potential to be all-around tight end are undeniable.

He was a dominant blocker at Minnesota and while he didn’t get a whole lot of pas catching opportunities, his presence as a red zone mismatch is evident.

The Cowboys are also adding productive Central Florida tight end Alec Holler. The training camp competition at the position for four spots is going to be ridiculous.

In addition to Peat, Spann-Ford and Holler, the Cowboys’ post draft haul also reportedly included: Northwestern receiver Cam Johnson, Minnesota receiver Corey Crooms, Illinois defensive tackle Denzel Daxon, Baylor edge rusher Byron Vaughns, Central Florida linebacker Jason Johnson, South Dakota linebacker Brock Mognesen, Texas A&M cornerback Josh DeBerry, Nevada safety Emany Johnson and East Carolina safety Julius Wood.

Vaughns is a local product from Eastern Hills who said before the draft that getting an opportunity to play for the Cowboys would be a dream come true.

Vaughns started his college career at Texas before transferring to Utah State and then finishing up at Baylor.

The Cowboys have rookie mini camp May 10-13.