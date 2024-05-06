Where does Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence rank among QBs entering 2024?

Is Trevor Lawrence a top-10 quarterback in the NFL?

Yes, according to Doug Farrar of the Touchdown Wire, even with how the Jaguars quarterback’s 2023 campaign played out in mind.

With most quarterback rooms around the NFL finalized following the 2024 NFL draft, Farrar analyzed the 36-best passers in the league entering the upcoming season.

“I had a conundrum when it came to two guys, didn’t feel right leaving one of them off, and we’re all going to die one day so who could possibly care?” Farrar wrote about having more than one quarterback per team represented in the rankings.

And while Lawrence and the Jaguars didn’t play up to the expectations set for 2023 after their 2022 run to the AFC Divisional Round of the postseason, Farrar believes the passer is the reason Jacksonville was ever in contention to return to the playoffs last season at all.

Alright, all of the Trevor Lawrence slander I’ve seen this offseason needs to stop. Lawrence had the Jaguars as the AFC’s No. 1 seed after an 8-3 start before things went south. Lawrence suffered a sprained ankle against the Bengals and wasn’t himself for the rest of the year. He threw 14 interceptions — seven of them came in the final four games of the year when he was beat up and dealing with injuries. I’m looking forward to seeing him shut up a lot of naysayers this season.

In addition to his high ankle sprain, suffered in Week 13, Lawrence dealt with a knee bruise in Week 6, a concussion in Week 15 and a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 16. He missed only one game during the season, often playing through the hurts.

Although Jacksonville missed out on postseason action, it clinched a second-consecutive campaign with a winning record last season for the first time since 2004-05.

Through 50 regular season games with the Jaguars, each of which he’s started, Lawrence has completed 63.8% of his 1,750 passes for 11,770 yards with 58 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. He’s added 964 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing.

The Jaguars appear to feel similarly to Farrar about Lawrence. Both Lawrence and Jacksonville general manager Trent Baalke have commented on ongoing negotiations between the camps regarding a long-term contract extension this offseason.

Ahead of Lawrence, in descending order toward No. 1, is Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets, Jordan Love (Green Bay), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore), Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams), C.J. Stroud (Houston), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati), Josh Allen (Buffalo) and Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City).

