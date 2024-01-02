Where is the College Football Playoff championship game in 2024? Location, city, stadium

Jim Harbaugh said Michigan football is flying back to Ann Arbor after its thrilling Rose Bowl win vs. Alabama on Monday. But the Wolverines will be back on the road very soon.

No. 1 Michigan will head to Houston to play No. 2 Washington — who beat No. 3 Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl on Monday — in the College Football Playoff national championship game. The final game of the 2023 college football season will be held in NRG Stadium, home of the NFL's Houston Texans franchise. In a full-circle set of circumcstances, NRG Stadium will hold the final CFP title game of the four-team era, whereas AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, hosted the first.

Michigan and Washington should have relatively even footing in Texas. Nevertheless, Michigan fans travel well, so expect to see plenty of maize and blue.

Here's everything you need to know about the championship game location:

Where is the College Football Playoff championship this year?

Stadium: NRG Stadium

Location: Houston

The CFP championship game this season will be in Houston's NRG Stadium. It's the home of the NFL's Texans, and will host the playoff title game for the first time.

NRG Stadium, for its part, boasts a capacity of 72,220. It has been open since 2002, the inception of the Texans' franchise. Last year's championship was played in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The inaugural CFP championship game in 2015 was played in the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium.

Future CFP Championship locations

2025: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

2026: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Next year's CFP Championship will take place in a familiar setting, particularly for SEC fans: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons in Atlanta.

Opened in 2017, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted every SEC championship game since its opening. It can host up to 71,000 people, and can expand to 75,000. Its highest-ever attendance was the 2022 Peach Bowl, in which 79,330 people watched Georgia vs. Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

This will mark the second time Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the championship, with the other time being Alabama vs. Georgia in the 2018 championship game.

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

The Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium will host the championship in the 2026 season, another repeat host.

Miami hosted the CFP Championship in the 2021 season, when Alabama defeated Ohio State in dominant fashion (in a controlled attendance game due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Perennial host of the Orange Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium has a capacity of 64,800. Its highest-ever attendance is 80,120 for the 2013 BCS national championship game, when Alabama defeated Notre Dame.

While Michigan has history at both Hard Rock Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, this will mark the Wolverines' first appearance at NRG Stadium. They're undoubtedly hoping it will be an unforgettable one.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: CFP championship game 2024: Location, city, stadium, more to know